Kyle Richards Stuns in Hot Pink Dress for 1st RHOBH Confessional Look

Kyle Richards is a confessional queen. While shooting the 13th season of her Bravo reality show, the original “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star showed off a new look for her on-camera interviews – and fans had quite a reaction.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Went Glam With a Hot Pink Confessional Dress

Richards goes all out for her confessional looks. In season 12, she rocked a bright orange disco look and the year before she wore an off-shoulder black top for a glam look.

For her first season 13 confessionals filmed at her Encino, California home, Richards chose a flattering dress that highlighted her toned arms. The mom of four has been working out hard for months to get into her best shape ever.

In a video posted online by makeup artist Pamela Brogardi, Richards was filmed wearing a sleeveless hot pink dress with a multicolored necklace. The Bravo veteran’s hair was pulled up into a bun and she wore large silver hoop earrings. In the video clip from her confessional taping, Richards was seen reapplying her lip liner, which her makeup artist credited as Charlotte Tilbury’s popular Pillow Talk brand. Hairstylist Prince Angel was also tagged in the post.

Fans reacted to Richards’ glamorous confessional look.

“Wow 😮😮😮,” wrote Richards’ eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie.

“Sooo stunning,” added model Lindsey Pelas.

“THIS LOOK IS EVERYTHING AND MORE!! 😍😍,” another fan wrote.

“Absolute perfection!!!” another agreed.

“I’m no longer eating that burrito I just ordered 😂,” another fan joked.

Kyle Richards Has Come a Long Way From Her Very 1st RHOBH Confessional Look

Play

Looking Back at Kyle Richards' Outfit Critiques | WWHL In this WWHL flashback, Kyle Richards takes a look at past confessional fashions from her 12 seasons on RHOBH with a round of Versace or Hibachi, burning her long bouffant of hair, giant drop necklace with matching earrings, and fancy neck brace. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow… 2022-07-06T16:00:21Z

Richards has critiqued her own confessional looks in the past. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in July 2022, she played a game of “Versace or Hibachi,” which featured a roundup of her old confessional looks. Right away, Richard said “burn it up” to the colorful red blouse that she wore for her very first RHOBH interviews in 2010.

Richards didn’t hate her maroon “Gothic lady in Oxford” look from another confessional. When Cohen asked her about a leopard print dress and a “long bouffant of hair” from a third confessional, Richards said, “I like that a lot, actually.”

Richards hated another look, which featured a “plastic clip” in her hair. “Murder that!” she said. As for a “giant drop necklace with matching earrings” look, she said, “Dead! I’m so humiliated, honestly.”

But she gave her approval for a past black and white geometric dress. She also liked a past “blunt bangs and Studio 54 blouse” look she rocked. Richards famously cut her hair into bangs while reprising her role as Lindsay Wallace for the movie “Halloween Kills” in 2021. “You may laugh but I’m not mad, I was ‘Halloween’ vibes,” she said of her confessionals from the time.

After Cohen showed another look – Richards in a white dress with a thick, white collar around her neck which he called a “fat fancy neck brace,” Richards cracked, “I hate myself.”

As for a sparkly cabaret look that she repeatedly rocked, Richards said, “Well, the fact that I wore that to the premiere season three and on the season and an interview, I’m really mad at myself!”

In a January 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, Cohen said that Real Housewives’ fashion was “terrible” early on. While he didn’t specifically name any of Richards’ confessional looks, he said some of the women wore outfits that would have been better suited for “a PTA meeting.”

As for the confessional interviews themselves, Richards previously told The Things that she wasn’t sure how to handle them at first. “When I first started the show, they would interview me in the confessionals, and I didn’t know that I didn’t have to answer certain things,” she admitted. “But, I would never push back.”

READ NEXT: See Lisa Vanderpump’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Reunion Look