Kyle Richards Calls Lisa Vanderpump ‘Crafty’ in Response to Textgate

It seems as though everyone is taking sides in Beverly Hills.

On the premiere episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, the home invasion at PK and Dorit Kemsley’s house was shown. Bravo chose to air security footage that showed two men breaking into the home at night. Dorit sat down with her girlfriends and explained what had happened, detailing the harrowing experience.

After the episode aired, Dorit and her co-star Kyle Richards appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen. During the sit-down, Dorit told Cohen that former RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump didn’t reach out to her after the home invasion.

Vanderpump was quick to contradict Dorit.

“Setting record straight. Of course I reached out to PK! And yes…after accident not a word…from any of them…but that’s ok, I had pillars of support,” Vanderpump tweeted on May 13, 2022. She provided a screenshot of the texts that she says she sent to PK.

And PK has since responded.

He took to Instagram to share a post of “Sherlock” stars Martin Freeman and Benedict Cumberbatch, adding the caption, “I have bought in London’s best team to help me locate the text that LVP apparently sent …. Will keep you all informed of their progress.”

Now, Vanderpump’s former BFF Kyle Richards is speaking out.

Here’s what you need to know:

Richards Said She’s ‘Inclined to Believe Dorit & PK’

Richards isn’t too certain that her old pal Vanderpump is telling the truth about texting PK. In an interview with Page Six, Richards suggested that Vanderpump could have faked the texts.

“Let me say, she’s very crafty, so I don’t know,” Richards said. “I mean, who am I inclined to believe? Obviously Dorit and PK,” Richards continued.

“We’re not sure how Lisa can show a text that none of them can show on their phone, so we don’t know,” Richards told the outlet, adding, “the most sensible explanation is that she didn’t text. Well, that makes the most sense because they would have no reason to say she didn’t.”

This Isn’t the First Time That Vanderpump Has Been Involved in a Text Feud

In 2019, Vanderpump was involved in a text message feud of a different kind. At the time, Dorit had adopted a dog from Vanderpump’s charity, Vanderpump Dogs, but needed to rehome the dog as the pup wasn’t a good fit for her family.

Rumors started that suggested Dorit dropped the dog at a shelter. Dorit claims that she actually gave the dog to another owner who then brought the dog to a shelter. The microchip showed that the dog was originally from Vanderpump Dogs, and that’s how the confusion started.

While this could have been the end of the feud, there was a lot of back-and-forth amongst the cast, with speculation that someone on the cast was selling negative stories to the press. Teddi Mellencamp was dragged into it, and Vanderpump printed out text messages in an effort to prove that Mellencamp wasn’t innocent in the whole ordeal.

“Well, I saw those texts in their entirety. Teddi had shown them to me and you’re only seeing part of those texts, the parts that make Teddi look guilty. So hopefully we’re going to see the rest of those text messages,” Richards said during an episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” according to Life & Style. “You haven’t seen the rest of the texts,” she later added.

