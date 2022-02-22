Kyle Richards Shares Cryptic Posts Amid Rumored RHOBH Drama

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has wrapped, and fans are expecting an explosive season filled with drama, fights, highs, and lows.

Although there have been plenty of rumors about what might go down on the new season — and between whom — the women have been fairly tight-lipped about exactly what happens. So far, we know that Garcelle Beauvais has unfollowed Erika Jayne on Instagram. We also know that something happens with Kathy Hilton during a cast trip. What we don’t know are the specifics.

Fans of the franchise have been keeping a close eye on social media, and the women have been doing a great job teasing what’s to come by way of cryptic posts. The latest offender? Kyle Richards.

Generally speaking, Richards tends to toe the line when it comes to major cast drama that doesn’t directly involve her or her family members, but it sounds like she may have more to say this season — as she’s saying things without saying anything at all during the off-season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Richards Shared 3 Cryptic Posts on Her Instagram Stories

Richards is the latest RHOBH star to share some cryptic posts that may be related to the recently filmed season.

“Sometimes temporary people teach you permanent lessons,” read one of the posts, uploaded to Richards’ Instagram Stories on February 18, 2022.

“Letting things slide to ‘keep the peace’ inly starts a war inside of you,” read another message posted the next day.

On February 20, 2022, there was another cryptic post shared by Richards.

“It’s not the stab in the back that kills you! It’s when you turn around and see who’s holding the knife,” the quote read.

Richards didn’t post anything more, nor did she explain her posts. However, given that some of the other Housewives have also been posting quotes, it seems as though these may be hints about what’s to come.

Rinna Has Been Posting Cryptic Messages on Her Instagram Stories

Rinna has sort of been a repeat offender when it comes to posting cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories. The reality star has been quite busy lately, giving fans a lot to work with.

“You can try and stop me or try and keep me quiet, but the truth is the truth. And it always comes out,” read one of Rinna’s Instagram posts.

“Silence is not golden,” read another.

“Oh damn are we back to cease and desist? Ooof,” she wrote in a third post. These sort of nonsensical posts are fairly typical for Rinna.

Rinna’s posts are about Hilton and are “likely in relation to her Aspen meltdown,” at least, according to #NoFilter podcast host Zack Peter has said. He also revealed that the cease and desist was actually not sent to Rinna, but instead, media outlets attempting to run a story about Hilton have received such paperwork from a lawyer.

The new season of RHOBH is expected to air in the next couple of months, though Bravo has not yet announced an official premiere date.

