Kyle Richards Dodges Dating Question, Shares Update on Relationship With Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards gave an update on her personal life.

Nearly one year after “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her husband, Mauricio Umansky confirmed their separation , Richards was hit with a slew of questions during an Amazon Livestream on June 4, 2024.

During one segment, the 55-year-old mom of four laughed off speculation about her dating life after 28 years of marriage to Umansky.

Kyle Richards Gave an LOL When Asked if She’s Dating

On her livestream, Richards was asked if she had any tips for dating again after divorce. The RHOBH OG shut that one down right away. “I don’t have any tips. If you have any, let me know!” she replied to a fan.

Richards also responded to another follower who asked her if she was open to using dating apps. “I am not a dating app kind of person,” she replied.

Another fan asked Richards point blank if she was dating anyone. “Christina asks, ‘OK here’s a big question, are you dating anyone and if you are would you say? LOL,’” Richards read.

“I say, ‘LOL,’ Christina!” Richards replied with a laugh.

Over the past year, there have been rumors that Richards had a romantic relationship with country singer Morgan Wade, 29. The rumors intensified after Richards played Wade’s love interest in a steamy music video for her song “Fall in Love With Me.”

During an appearance on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa” podcast in March, Richards admitted that both men and women slide into her DMs now. “I mean, it’s just so funny. But it didn’t use to be like that,” she said.

Richards told her livestream followers that she ignores the tabloid rumors “for the most part.” “I don’t have a Google alert, I don’t go looking for things,” she added. “Every now and then I’ll be like, ‘Oh, what was that story I saw on Instagram?’ And then I’ll go look it up, and then I usually wish I didn’t. So for the most part, I ignore things, but sometimes they hurt me and make me feel bad.”

Kyle Richards Said She’s Best Friends With Mauricio Umansky

Richards also addressed questions about her relationship with Umansky. “We are good, we get along great,” she said on Amazon. “We’re the best of friends, what can I say?”

Another fan asked if Richards’ teen daughter, Portia, has to split time with her and Umansky now that The Agency founder has moved out of the family’s Encino home and into a luxury condo in West Hollywood, California.

“I mean technically she would have to, but it doesn’t feel like that,” Richards replied of a potential custody arrangement for her daughter.

“We have a great relationship,” she added of her parenting dynamic with Umansky. “It’s like if she wants to go, she goes, or she’s here. Sometimes we’ll all have dinner, and you know it’s what you want to do. There’s no set thing. She’s 16 years old. There’s no fighting involved in my relationship with Mo at all. So that part is very nice, I don’t have to deal with any of that.”

