Kyle Richards’ Daughter Gets Special Tattoo

Kyle Richards’ daughter followed in her footsteps – to the tattoo parlor.

In September 2022, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s second oldest daughter, Alexia Umansky, showed off a tiny tattoo she recently got on her upper arm.

On her Instagram story, Alexia, revealed a small number “18” on her inner arm. The 26-year-old, who works for her dad Mauricio Umansky’s luxury real estate brokerage firm, The Agency, later told fans the meaning of the tattoo in an updated story.

Alexia Umansky Revealed Why She Got the Number 18 Tattooed on Her Arm

Followers clearly had questions about Alexia’s “18” tattoo because she later returned to her Instagram story to explain the significance of the number she had etched on her arm.

“The meaning behind the number 18,” she wrote. “ 1. all my sisters have 18 in their birthday.”

The “Buying Beverly Hills” star added the birthdays of her sisters Farrah Aldjufrie and Sophia and Portia Umansky, who all have a 1 and an 8 in either the day or year of their birthdays. Alexia was born on June 18, 1996.

“That being said, it’s our family’s lucky number,” Alexia told her followers as she continued to explain why she chose the number. “In the Jewish religion, ‘18’ can be translated to ‘life’/’chai.’ A lot of times people gift money or donate in multiples of 18 because it’s believed to be good luck.”

Kyle Richards Also Recently Got an ’18’ Tattoo

Alexia’s “18” tattoo was revealed not long after fans noticed that her famous mom also has an “18” on her arm. The difference is that Richards’ ink is a Roman numeral 18.

On August 31, 2022, Richards posted to Instagram to show off her RHOBH confessional look. In a photo shared on her social media page, she posed in front of a green screen while resting her chin on both of her hands. An outline of a heart was visible on her right wrist and a Roman numeral was on her left as she posed for the shot. Richards also posted the pic on her Instagram stories and tagged an Uplift Tattoo artist “for being so nice and patient” with her.

When a fan asked Richards, “What are the tattoos on your arms [Kyle Richards?], the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star replied, “XVIII (18) and ❤.”

Fans may have picked up on the significance of the number 18 even before Alexia explained it. Richards’ Instagram handle is @kylerichards18 and her husband’s handle is @mumansky18.

Richards also opened up about her lucky number while speaking about a 2017 robbery at her Encino, California home, in which more than $1 million in irreplaceable jewels, high-end watches, and expensive handbags were stolen while the family was out of town.

“I know 2018 is going to be different,” Richards told People at the time. “2018 is my lucky number and my husband’s lucky number. All four of our children have 18 in their birthday and there’s actually 18 protected oak trees on the property of our house. So we’re thinking, ‘That was a bad way to go out of 2017, but 2018 is going to be way better.’”

