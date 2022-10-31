Fans Don’t Recognize Kyle Richards’ Daughter as a Blonde

Kyle Richards’ four daughters have been featured over the past decade on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but fans had to do a double take at a new photo of her eldest daughter.

Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky have three daughters together, Sophia, Alexia, and Portia Umansky. The “Halloween” star also has an older daughter, Farrah, from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie. In November 2021, Farrah announced her engagement to Alex Manos.

Fans know that Halloween is a favorite holiday for the famous family, but a recent Halloween photo of Farrah really had fans buzzing.

Farrah Aldjufrie Dressed as a Baywatch Babe for a Halloween Party & Fans Didn’t Recognize Her

Farrah Aldjufrie has long dark hair, but for Halloween 2022 she changed things up by wearing a long blonde wig to transform herself into a “Baywatch” lifeguard for the star-studded Casamigos Halloween party. The annual bash is held by the tequila brand’s co-founders Rande Gerber, George Clooney, and Mike Meldman. In 2022, the party was held at a home in Beverly Hills after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, per TMZ.

In photos shared to her Instagram page, Farrah wore a red one-piece swimsuit and whistle around her neck as she posed as a California lifeguard that looked like Pamela Anderson’s “Baywatch” character, C.J. Parker.

“Might have to start wearing this wig IRL,” Farrah captioned the post, to which her fiancé replied, “My Halloween Queen fairy.”

“Hi, that’s my baby girl – Gorgeous,” added Farrah’s mom, Kyle Richards.

“Babe watch!!!!“ another follower wrote.

Other commenters admitted they didn’t recognize Farrah at first.

“At first glance thought it was @kimkardashian,” one fan wrote.

“I thought it was Kim K at first,” another agreed.

Other fans said Farrah looked exactly like Pamela Anderson, while another wrote, “Omg I thought you were Kim Kardashian dressed as Pam Anderson.”

Another follower thought Farrah looked like a combination of her mom and another RHOBH star.

“If @kylerichards & @doritkemsley had a baby,” the fan wrote.

Farrah’s Birthday is on Halloween & She Often Celebrates With Costumes

Longtime RHOBH fans know that Farrah’s birthday is actually on Halloween. In 2013, Kyle posed with her daughter on Instagram as they dressed up for a costume birthday celebration.

Farrah’s 30th birthday party was even featured on the Bravo reality show in 2018 when her mom threw her a “Farrahween” bash. Farrah wore two costumes that weekend. She first dressed as a glam warrior, and then later changed outfits to be a goddess for her #Farrahween costume party, per BravoTV.com.

Farrah isn’t the only one of Richards’ daughters who likes to dress up for Halloween. In October 2022, Richards’ daughter, Alexia Umansky, wore a mummy costume, as seen in photos on Instagram, but the costume was more sexy than scary. Alexia wore a crop top, two-piece mummy costume as she posed for photos with her longtime boyfriend, Jake Zimmerman.

And Richards’ daughter Sophia Umansky dressed as a glamorous fairy for Halloween 2022, as can be seen in the photo below.

