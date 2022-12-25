Kyle Richards’ Daughter Shows Off ‘Stunning’ New Look

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” have seen Kyle Richards’ daughters grow up before their eyes.

When the Bravo reality show made its debut in 2010, fans were introduced to Richards’ four daughters, Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia. Twelve years later, Richards’ eldest daughters Farrah and Alexia star in their own reality show, “Buying Beverly Hills.”

On the first season of the Netflix real estate show, Farrah was shown with light brown, highlighted hair. But in December 2022, she went to the dark side – and fans can’t get over how “stunning” she looks.

Farrah Aldjufrie Went Brunette for the Umansky Holiday Party

In a series of photos shared to Instagram in December 2022, Farrah posed at the first annual holiday party for her real estate team. In the pics, the RHOBH star’s daughter wore a red, Alexander Perry dress and had her hair pulled back into a bun with some side pieces hanging down. Farrah’s hair was a rich, dark shade in the photos.

“First Annual #UmanskyTeam Holiday Party and we’re a brunette now,” she captioned the post.

Farrah’s followers couldn’t get over her new look after seeing her with lighter hair on “Buying Beverly Hills.”

“Smoke show” wrote her mom, Kyle Richards. “She is thriving + stylin,” added Farrah’s friend Melissa Platt.

“Absolutely stunning as a brunette!!!!!” another follower wrote. “Stunning elegance -classic beauty,” added another. “Farrah, the dark hair is perfect on you…naturally beautiful!” wrote another fan.

“Beautiful Farrah, your style is old Hollywood,” another wrote.

Fans Have Admired Farrah Aldjufrie’s Past Hair Looks

Farrah is Kyle Richards’ only child from her first marriage to Guraish Aldfjufrie. The future RHOBH star was only 19 years old when she had her first daughter.

After college, Farrah got into the real estate business and now works with her stepfather, Mauricio Umansky, at his luxury brokerage firm, The Agency, which is featured on “Buying Beverly Hills.” In November 2021, she announced her engagement to Alex Manos, so fans will likely see another glam hair look when she walks down the aisle in the not-so-distant future.

But she’s also shown off plenty of other hairstyles. In March 2020, Farrah showed off new blonde highlights created by celebrity hairstylist George Papanikolas, according to BravoTV.com.

She has also faked fans out a few times. She once wore clip-in bangs and asked fans for their opinions. Her famous mom approved, writing, “So fun.”

And in October 2022, Farrah went blonde – via a wig – as part of a “Baywatch” themed Halloween costume.

Farrah’s mom has been vocal about her own hair routine. According to The Daily Mail, the 53-year-old mom of four once revealed on Instagram that she started getting grey hair when she was in her 20s. “I have some grey roots, Richards said in 2020. “I inherited getting grey hair early. My dad was completely grey by the time he was 40. I started getting grey hairs when I was 25.”

To combat the problem, the wealthy Real Housewives star sometimes colors her hair at home using inexpensive boxed dye.

