Kyle Richards’ Youngest Daughter Portia Umansky Looks So Grown Up in New Photo

Portia Umansky has grown up before Bravo fans’ eyes. The youngest daughter of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards appeared in photos posted by the Bravo Then Vs. Now Instagram page and fans couldn’t get over how big she is getting.

In side-by-side pics, a young, curly-haired Portia posed with her famous mom back in the day, while a recent photo of the teen, now 14, showed her with straight hair and makeup on her face.

“This one makes me feel old -RHOBH’s Portia Umansky (with mom Kyle) then & now,” came the caption.

Fans Reacted to the Then Vs. Now Photos of Portia Umansky

Portia was a toddler when “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ premiered on Bravo in 2010. She has been featured on the show regularly alongside her older sisters Farrah Aldjufrie and Sophia and Alexia Umansky.

But even though they’ve seen her on the show all along, some fans couldn’t get over how grown-up Portia is now.

Many thought she looked a lot like her dad, Mauricio Umansky, in the throwback pics and more like her mom in the more recent photo.

“How does she go from looking exactly like her dad to looking like her mom now?” one fan asked.

“She was his mini back then. Not anymore it’s lookin like,” another chimed in.

Others speculated that the 14-year-old has had work done on her face, while another questioned why she was dressed in a mature outfit.

“She’ll be 15 in a few weeks. She’s dressed like a teen because she is a teen,” one fan wrote.

Other followers noted that the youngest Umansky has always been a beauty.

“Portia was always so cuuute and grew into a beautiful young lady just like her sisters,” one fan wrote.

Portia Umansky Has Always Looked Up to Her Big Sisters

Portia has always seemed older than her age, likely due to the influence of her three older sisters.

In 2018, she rang in her 10th birthday with a unique, Coachella-inspired party theme that most kids her age wouldn’t have thought of. “Since she has older sisters, she wanted more of a non-traditional, mature theme,” Richards explained to People at the time.

That same year, the mom of four told the outlet that her young daughter was already a master at makeup. “She’s actually very good at it,” Richards revealed. “At first I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what is she doing with the makeup?’ But for her it really is like an art form.”

In an RHOBH scene posted on Bravo.com, Richards revealed that Portia spent a lot of time playing with makeup and doing her nails during the Covid pandemic lockdown. The RHOBH star explained that while she wanted her to “be a kid,” Portia was more mature than a lot of children her age because she had three older sisters she looked up to.

But by August 2021, Richards shared a photo that showed that Portia was growing out of the kiddie stage altogether. In a pic posted to Instagram, she posed with the then-13-year-old in Aspen. “I can’t believe my baby is almost as tall as me now,” the RHOBH star captioned the post.

