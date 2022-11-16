Kyle Richards Dragged Over Warning Post to Her Daughters

Kyle Richards’ two daughters are starring alongside her husband Mauricio Umansky in a new reality show called “Buying Beverly Hills.”

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star won’t be on the show alongside her family but has been very supportive as they branch out on this new venture. In an interview with Goss.ie, Richards shared her feelings about the Netflix series — and revealed the reason she didn’t film.

“We were actually shooting at the same time, so [filming] wasn’t even really an option, but I’m very excited for my husband and my daughters. It’s not anything I wanted in my life, but you know what? I think it’s gonna be great and they’re going to do well,” Richards explained.

Following the show’s premiere party, Richards shared an Instagram post with a word of advice to her two daughters, Farrah Aldjufrie and Alexia Umansky — and another Bravo star criticized Richards for doing so.

Here’s what you need to know:

Richards Warned Her Daughters of the Downside of Reality Television & Encouraged Them to Be True to Themselves

On November 4, 2022, Richards shared some photos from the “Buying Beverly Hills” premiere and penned a caption for her daughters to accompany the post.

“I always said my daughters would NOT do reality television and yet here we are. Ultimately, the decision came down to them. They are business women and have followed in the best steps possible with @mumansky18 leading the way in the real estate world,” Richards wrote.

“I’m so excited for them! I’m also scared if I’m honest. @farrahbritt @alexiaumansky There will be times when you are misunderstood, people will say things about you that aren’t true, times where you want to explain the back story but your hands will be tied, your feelings will be hurt & you will wish you hadn’t said or done certain things that can’t be explained. But you know who you are. People that know you know who you are. I love you and am so proud of you and excited to watch you shine,” she continued.

‘Below Deck’ Star Hannah Ferrier Felt Richards’ Message Should Have Been Kept off Social Media

After a popular Bravo fan account shared a screenshot of Richards’ Instagram caption, “Below Deck’s” Hannah Ferrier commented.

“Does she not have their phone numbers?” Ferrier asked, suggesting that Richards should have kept the advice for her daughters private.

Several people commented on Ferrier’s post, almost all agreeing with her take.

“Ha exactly!!! Like seriously!! They probly talk everyday! Equivalent to telling your spouse happy anniversary on Instagram!” one person wrote.

“It is a typical contrived and poor me Kyle type statement. Public statement to her daughters eliciting sympathy for herself,” someone else added.

“But she needed to steal some thunder. Always, everything has to be about her,” echoed a third social media user. Several other comments on the post were from Bravo fans who felt that Richards’ message to her daughters was a way for her to make their new endeavor about her.

Following some of the negativity, Richards uploaded more pics to her Instagram feed.

“Good vibes only,” she captioned the post, which was also taken at the “Buying Beverly Hills” premiere.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Makes Surprising Reveal About Husband’s new Show