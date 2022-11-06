Kyle Richards’ Daughter Farrah Gives Update on Upcoming Wedding Plans

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards’ daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, is spilling all about her upcoming wedding to fiancé Alex Manos.

After getting engaged on their families’ new Netflix show, “Buying Beverly Hills,” she revealed new details about her upcoming nuptials in an interview with Us Weekly published on Nov. 4.

“They’re going, I got my dress, and that’s about it,” Aldjufrie told the outlet. “But we are getting closer to finalizing some things, or at least, you know, starting that whole process. We do not have a date set. To be honest, I really just wanted to enjoy the engagement for a minute. And I know people dive right into that — that’s not my personality or my partners. So now we feel like we’ve enjoyed it and we’re ready, but of course, it’s a question that I get multiple times a day.”

Aldjufrie also added that she’s already looking forward to starting her own family with Manos. “I’m like, ‘Can we just skip the wedding and get to the baby part?’” the “Buying Beverly Hills” star said. “I used to want that, but honestly, I feel like — I don’t know if it’s my age or the [coronavirus] pandemic, but I feel like I want something more intimate now.”

During this season of “Buying Beverly Hills,” Aldjufrie admitted that she was ready to get engaged, but was worried about whether or not Manos was ready to commit. However, during the sixth episode of the series, Manos proposed to her, and Aldjufrie was totally taken by surprise.

Viewers can catch the first season of “Buying Beverly Hills” streaming now on Netflix.

Kyle Richards Admitted That She and Her Husband, Mauricio Umansky, Are ‘so Annoying’ About Planning Farrah’s Wedding

During an August 2022 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” After Show, Richards admitted that she and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, are so excited to plan Aldjufrie’s wedding, but can sometimes be “so annoying” about it.

“My husband and I are so annoying,” Richards said during the after-show episode. “Farrah just got engaged, but we’re already excited and want to get the ball rolling.”

Richards continued, “We haven’t even let them digest the fact that they’re actually engaged and getting married… It may be new to them, but I’ve already been planning this in my head and I need to get the party started here.”

The Pair Wants to Get Married in La Quinta, California, According to Kyle Richards

According to mom Kyle Richards, Aldjufrie is planning to get married to Manos in La Quinta, California, which she spoke about during part two of the season 12 “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion special.

“They want to get married in the desert near our home in La Quinta somewhere, because when they were dating they spent a lot of time there,” Richards explained during the reunion.

Richards also added, “But, of course, it’s our first — we’re gonna make it nice. I mean, you saw [my youngest daughter] Portia’s bat mitzvah… it can’t be less than that!”

