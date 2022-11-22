Kyle Richards’ Daughters Reveal How RHOBH Has Affected Them

Kyle Richards’ daughters are not holding back about how their mom’s time on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has affected them over the years.

During a recent interview with In The Know’s “We Should Talk,” two of Richards’ daughters, Farrah Brittany, 34, and Alexia Umansky, 26, spoke about their mom’s involvement in the franchise. Richards has been a part of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since its first season, which means that her daughters have been on camera now for over 12 years.

However, now the two girls are on their own road to fame, as they starred alongside their father, Mauricio Umansky, on the new reality show “Buying Beverly Hills” on Netflix, which followed the ins and outs of their family’s real estate agency.

“Farrah is definitely a lot more in the loop with what’s going on, but I do think that with me still living at home, it affects me differently,” Umansky said about her mom being on RHOBH. “I am very emotional, just like my mom, and if I’m being totally honest, it’s very hard for me to see a lot of the stuff that these women go through. It’s really nerve-racking, that’s for sure. My mom has had her two sisters on the show with her, and it gets rocky.”

Brittany agreed with her sister, adding, “Obviously this [latest] season [of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills] hasn’t aired when we started filming [Buying Beverly Hills] last year, but this is probably — agreeably — our mom’s hardest season ever on Housewives. Seeing how she’s handled it thus far — obviously, she’s been an emotional wreck — the downs were very tough on her.”

Viewers can catch the first season of “Buying Beverly Hills” streaming now on Netflix.

This Past Season of ‘the Real Housewives of Beverly Hils’ Was Not Exactly an Easy One for Kyle Richards

During this past season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Richards found herself in a tough spot with her sister, Kathy Hilton, and costar, Lisa Rinna. During this year’s cast trip to Aspen, Rinna alleged that Hilton had a “meltdown” on their way home from a private club, and claimed that she spoke badly about her sister, Richards, and the other cast members. Hilton then became upset with Richards, as she felt like she wasn’t defending her enough in the situation. Hilton has also maintained that Rinna was exaggerating the situation.

Currently, the two sisters are on rocky terms.

“You know, things could be better,” Richards said about her current relationship with Hilton while speaking with Entertainment Tonight in October 2022. “And I have high hopes that we will work through things like we have in the past we are blood. We’re sisters and family can be complicated sometimes.”

Kyle Richards’ Husband, Mauricio Umansky, Has Defended His Wife in Her Feud With Hilton

While speaking with Us Weekly in an interview published on Oct. 28, Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, defended her in the feud with her sister, Kathy Hilton, and said that his wife is in the right.

“It was really hard [to watch],” Umansky told the outlet. “I know a lot of the stuff that’s going on in the background, which isn’t exactly what’s being put out there. … Being supportive of Kyle, I think Kyle’s a hundred percent in the right here without question.”