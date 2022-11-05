Kyle Richards Reveals Why She Thinks Her Co-Stars Didn’t Speak Up on Her Behalf at the Reunion

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards discussed the events that transpired during the show’s season 12 reunion special on an October 2022 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge.

During the reunion special, Lisa Rinna repeated her accusations against Richards’ sister, Kathy Hilton. The “Melrose Place” actress asserted the socialite spoke negatively about some of her RHOBH co-stars, including Richards, after leaving a club in Aspen. Rinna also claimed Hilton acted erratic while they were alone at Richards’ Aspen home, which caused her to fear for her safety. The “Halloween Ends” actress implored Rinna to stop mentioning the “Paris in Love” star’s alleged meltdown. While filming the reunion, most of the RHOBH cast remained quiet while the mother of four had an emotional conversation with her eldest sister.

In the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Richards theorized why her castmates did not speak up on her behalf during the reunion.

Kyle Richards Spoke About Her RHOBH Co-Stars on ‘Two Ts In A Pod’

During the “Two Ts In A Pod” interview, Richards shared she believed her RHOBH co-stars chose not to defend her because they were under the impression that her sister is a fan favorite.

“I think what comes with that and this is what I have an issue with because I’ve been on the show so long, I see things that maybe other people don’t see, but when someone on the show is liked, people don’t like to go against them,” said Richards.

The “Halloween” star explained she witnessed this behavior with Lisa Vanderpump before she exited RHOBH after season 9. She went on to say that her co-stars will also occasionally refrain from confronting her for similar reasons.

“People don’t want to fight with me because it’s going to create an issue or something, not always. But I think all of them were like ‘well, if we say Kathy did this or was not nice to Kyle then people will hate us because they like [Hilton] and hate Kyle right now,’ so I see through all that,” said the reality television personality.

Richards also revealed she usually does not defend herself because she is afraid of worsening her relationship with her family.

“I am not about to come and explain the history to everybody to make my life more complicated. So if I have to have people hate me for thinking a certain thing, I’ll take it. I’d rather have people that don’t know me think I’m an a****** than deal with more problems with my own blood by speaking up,” said Richards.

Mauricio Umansky Discussed His Wife’s Issues With Kathy Hilton

During an October 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, shared his thoughts about her issues with Hilton. He revealed he believed the situation was “really hard.” The 52-year-old also noted he “know[s] a lot of stuff that is going on in the background” that was not been featured on RHOBH. He then asserted that he was supportive of his wife and believes she “is 100 percent in the right here without question.”

“I think that it’s sad the way it’s being portrayed, the way it’s being received, and what’s going on. But Kyle is so strong and she is such a good person that she’s not even out there really trying to defend herself too much, just a little, and she’s just taking it on the chin, like the strong person that she is, which is okay,” said Umansky.

