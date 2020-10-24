Kyle Richards Reveals Update on Friendship with Denise Richards

During a recent interview, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards gave an update on her friendship with former co-star Denise Richards.

“I never like leaving things hanging and having, you know, loose ends like that. And I’ve texted with her since then and we’re good,” Richards told Us Weekly about her current relationship with Denise Richards. “We’re in a good place, but I would have loved to come back and work through all that, but you know, it didn’t end up that way but we can work it out off-camera.”

Richards also told Us Weekly that she felt bad about calling Denise Richards a ragamuffin during the season. “I said it in a not nice tone, that’s what I regret. But the word, honestly, my mom used to always, you know, call me a little ragamuffin. … It wasn’t like a horrible word, you know what I mean? It was just that night that I was, like, having a meltdown and I just didn’t like the tone. It didn’t feel like myself.”

Kyle Richards Said That She Felt ‘Exhausted’ During Season 10

During Richards’ interview with Us Weekly, she also revealed that she wasn’t exactly feeling like herself during the filming of Season 10. “I felt exhausted. I looked exhausted, and I hated everything that was going on with the drama with women,” Richards told Us Weekly. “It was just too much. So, I’m happy to, like, start fresh.”

Richards also said that this season caused a lot of anxiety for her, which makes sense, as this past season was extremely dramatic. Many of the women were at odds with Denise Richards, as their old costar Brandi Glanville alleged that she had an affair with Denise Richards.

“I mean, we had our highest ratings,” Richards told Us Weekly. “Our ratings were off the charts, but it was really one of my least favorite seasons, to be honest, just for me personally. When there’s crazy stuff going on, [the audience loves it], but it creates a lot of anxiety for me. And I was really exhausted because I was filming Halloween movie at the same time and filming the Housewives and launching my clothing line, Kyle and Shahida.”

Kyle Richards Was Recently Seen Filming With Garcelle Beauvais

A few days ago, Richards was caught by paparazzi filming with costar Garcelle Beauvais. Last season, Beauvais and Richards’ friendship got off to a rough start, and it all came to a head at the Season 10 reunion after Richards accused her of stiffing her charity. However, if they are filming together, hopefully, that’s a sign that their friendship is heading in the right direction.

In early September, Beauvais addressed Richards’ claims on an Instagram story. “Hey guys, I want to take a few moments to say my piece if you will,” Beauvais said on her story. “You guys know I’m a straight shooter, I say it like it is, I try to speak my truth always. I got called out at the reunion of Beverly Hills saying that I bid for a charity event and did not pay for it.”

Beauvais continued, “I hope you guys know better than that. It fell through the cracks innocently, I was traveling all over the world last year, and it innocently fell through the cracks. Why wouldn’t I pay for something that I bid on? This is my character, this is my integrity, I don’t play around when it comes to things like that. I wanted to set the record straight. I know the show is about drama, but when it comes to who I am as a person, I don’t play around with things like that.”

