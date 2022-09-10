Kyle Richards Reflects on ‘Difficult’ RHOBH Reunion

Kyle Richards thinks the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion will be hard for her, but not as much as another iconic season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kyle Richards Says ‘Next to Season 5’ This Season’s Reunion Is ‘the Reunion I Am the Least Looking Forward To’

Play

Kyle Richards Reveals Who She Owes an Apology To | WWHL During the After Show, Kyle Richards says she didn’t end on the best note with her sister Kathy Hilton, Erika Jayne, and Lisa Rinna when asked who she’s least looking forward to seeing at the upcoming RHOBH reunion. Also, Kyle says she has to apologize to Garcelle Beauvais at the reunion. ►► Subscribe To WWHL:… 2022-09-08T02:35:20Z

While appearing on “Watch What Happens Live” alongside Jenny McCarthy, on September 7, Richards revealed what sort of reunion she was expecting.

Two fans asked Richards who she was least excited to see at the reunion which was scheduled to be taped on Friday, September 9.

“Oh my gosh, so many, she laughed. “Probably, you know, I didn’t end on the best note with … oh my gosh, it’s going to be difficult with my sister, we went through some hard times on the show. I’ve had some issues with Erika and Rinna towards the end. I had some apologizing to do to Garcelle, which I already did, so I think we’re ok. I don’t know, I think I covered it.”

Host Andy Cohen warned Richards that the reunion would be a long one.

“This is gonna be a long, long shoot on Friday,” he said.

“A very long shoot,” she agreed. “Next to season 5, this is the reunion I am the least looking forward to. I’ve never looked forward to any of them.”

The reunion was filmed into the late hours of the night on Friday according to several Instagram Story posts by Cohen. So far we don’t know how many parts the reunion will be, and the ladies have a lot of big issues to discuss including Erika Girardi’s pending lawsuits, Lisa Rinna’s social media behavior, and the bot attack on Garcelle Beauvais’ teenage son.

Richards debuted her new lighter hair on WWHL after giving a tease of the new locks on Instagram.

On September 6, Richards shared a video of her hair blowing in the wind. “I thought I needed a change to lighten my mood. Thank you @dimitrishair Now I am ready for the big day….”

Diana Jenkins Was Missing From the RHOBH Reunion: ‘She Really Wanted to Be There in Personally, Especially for Her First Reunion’

The ladies recorded the reunion without Diana Jenkins on set. Jenkins tested positive for COVID, according to People.

“Diana’s very disappointed because she really wanted to be there in personally, especially for her first reunion,” a source told the outlet. “Unfortunately, she came back from Hawaii about a week ago and days later tested positive for COVID. She’s still testing positive as of this morning, and won’t be able to make it.”

Another source told the outlet, “Diana is looking forward to addressing some of the unresolved issues between her and some of her cast mates. She’s not afraid of a fight, and knows she has the truth on her side.”

When the news of one housewife being missing surfaced late on Thursday evening many fans speculated it would be Jenkins to no-show.

“So first Diana doesn’t bother appearing on #WWHL and now this. Let her truly be a one-season housewife. #RHOBH,” someone tweeted.

“Hopefully it’s Diana. We need the couch space,” someone tweeted.

“Diana’s holding a fundraiser for erickas diamond earrings,” a fan joked.

READ NEXT: New Lisa Rinna Rumors ‘Not True’