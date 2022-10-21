Kyle Richards Admits RHOBH Has Been ‘Difficult’

In a new spread Photobook magazine, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards showed off her wild side. The “Halloween Ends” actress tried something different, putting faith into Mike Ruiz, who was responsible for the shoot.

“Thanks for trusting me Kyle since I know that this shoot was was way out of your comfort zone,” photographer Ruiz captioned a post on Instagram.

In addition to her photoshoot, Richards also answered some questions about “Halloween Ends” and about “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the latter of which she has starred in since its inception. Season 12 turned out to be very challenging for Richards, who was caught in the middle of a disagreement between her sister, Kathy Hilton, and her friend Lisa Rinna.

Some of the questions that Richards was asked during her interview with Photobook magazine seemed to speak to the challenges that she has faced — not only this season, but throughout her time on the hit Bravo show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Richards Prefers Being an Actor Over a Reality Television Personality

When she was asked if she preferred acting or being a reality television star, Richards didn’t hesitate.

“I prefer acting; with acting you are a character and can immerse yourself in that role, and when you go home you can leave it behind. Reality TV opens your whole life to the public and the scrutiny that comes with it; it can be all consuming. You can’t shut it off, there are times I want to escape it, but you can’t,” she said.

Her comment about doing reality television comes on the heels of some turmoil with Hilton. The two sisters were at odds when the season came to a close after Rinna witnessed Hilton having what she calls a “meltdown” during the cast trip to Aspen, Colorado, according to Page Six.

Rinna claims that Hilton said some nasty things about her RHOBH co-stars, including her sister, whom she threatened to “ruin,” according to the soap star’s account.

Richards Admits That Being on Reality Television Has Been a Mixed Bag

Richards was a child actor and grew up spending time in front of the camera, but reality television has been something different entirely. The RHOBH star joined the show in 2010 and is the only OG star left.

“There have been a lot of incredible times on RHOBH that I will never forget and always be grateful for, and there has also been some of the most difficult times of my life as well,” Richards admitted to Photobook.

However, she says that the show has provided her with a lot of opportunity and she said that she “would not change it for anything.”

“The show has been good to me and opened a lot of doors. It’s given me the opportunity to produce television shows, write my book, and continue to my acting, among other things, and they have been incredibly supportive,” she continued.

As for what is next for Richards when it comes to RHOBH, she told Entertainment Tonight that she isn’t exactly sure.

“It would be so strange not to do it after all these years. From the 13 years I started this show but obviously there will come a time, when it’s time for me to hang up my diamond one day. I don’t know when that time is yet, but we’ll see,” she said.

