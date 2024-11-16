RHOBH Star’s Divorce Filing in Limbo

Longtime “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards isn’t ready to file for divorce from Mauricio Umansky just yet.

“We just haven’t felt the rush to do that. I think it’s been more of a psychological thing for us and for our family. We’ve been getting along and there was no pressure from either side that we needed to do that,” Richards told E! News.

In the same interview, Richards spoke about some of the advice she has received from her RHOBH co-stars, such as Sutton Stracke who has encouraged Richards to officially file.

“The women were giving me advice based on their experiences and their life and sort of projecting, which I understand. I think they were coming from a good place, but I also feel like every marriage, every separation is different. I have a very unique situation, so I wasn’t really listening to their advice,” Richards said.

She and Umansky announced their separation in July 2023.

“We have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we asked to be able to work through our issues privately,” read a statement shared by both Richards and Umansky on social media.

Kyle Richards Said Her Kids Want Her to ‘Be Happy’

Also while chatting with E! News, Richards was asked how her four daughters, Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia, feel about her dating again.

“They very much want me to move on and be happy. If that’s moving on, they want me to move on. They don’t want me just sitting at home. I have their blessing and I’m very grateful for that,” she said.

Richards hasn’t gone public with any romantic relationship since her split from Umansky. However, Umansky has been spending some time with someone new. He has been dating Nikita Khan according to TMZ. The two spent some time together in Greece and in Mexico, though they haven’t officially gone public with their apparent romance.

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Are ‘Very Good Friends’

Play

Despite their decision to separate, Richards and Umansky have been moving at their own pace when it comes to putting some finality on their marriage.

“It just hasn’t felt like any reason, any pressing reason to and it just, I don’t know feels vague and dramatic,” Richards said on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.”

“I think that it’s scary to do that. I guess if I were to analyze this, it’s just kind of scary,” Richards said of closing that chapter completely,” she added.

In October 2024, Richards told Us Weekly that she and Umansky are still very close, despite their decision to live separate lives after 28 years of marriage.

“I think people don’t know what to say when they’re asked that question. He’s been out of the house a long time now, and we get along well and we’re always going to be family and very good friends. I think that people don’t know what to say. It’s still new for even my friends,” Richards told the outlet.

Meanwhile, when she was asked if she and Umansky were going to rekindle their past love, the “Real Housewives” star replied, “Right now, we’re just gonna leave it as is.”

READ NEXT: Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Says Teddi Mellencamp Cheated on Edwin Arroyave