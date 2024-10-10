‘Real Housewives’ Star Gives Unexpected Divorce Update

Longtime “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” OG Kyle Richards has provided the public an update on her split from Mauricio Umansky.

While there have been reports that Richards and Umansky were headed for a divorce following their 2023 separation, the reality star confessed that she isn’t sure how things will play out.

“I don’t know what the future holds right now with Mauricio and me. We love each other. So that part is easy. What’s not easy is figuring out what’s next. We’re not divorced; he doesn’t live here, but we’re still figuring things out. On the show, people felt they were owed answers and thought I was withholding stuff — but I’m figuring it out myself,” Richards told Us Weekly.

Richards and Umansky tied the knot in 1996 and have three daughters together. Richards has another daughter from her previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Are Still Great Friends

Richards and Umansky announced their decision to separate in a social media post uploaded in July 2023.

“In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we asked to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support,” read a joint statement.

It has been more than a year since the former couple’s separation, and while Umansky has moved out of the home that he and Richards once shared, the two don’t seem any closer to filing for divorce.

Even one of Richards’ best friends seemed to hint at a possible reconciliation. In an interview with People magazine published on October 8, Teddi Mellencamp said that Richards and Umansky got along great and “still communicate.”

“I think that shows the love that’s there throughout their family and their life and the kind of people that they are because that’s not common,” she told the outlet, before adding, “And, you know, no one knows what the future holds.”

Mauricio Umansky Is Dating Actress Nikita Khan

Even though Richards and Umansky aren’t divorced, the real estate mogul has been spotted hanging out with another woman.

Over the summer, about a year after he and Richards confirmed their separation, Umansky stepped out with a mystery woman in Greece. It didn’t take long for TMZ to identify the woman as actress Nikita Kahn.

A few months later, the two were seen together in Aspen, Colorado. According to another TMZ report, the apparent couple grabbed drinks at Clark’s Oyster Bar. The pics came just weeks after they jetted off to Mexico together, further suggesting that they’re dating.

As for Richards, when Us Weekly asked her if she considers herself single, she said no.

“I don’t think of myself like that,” she told the outlet.

