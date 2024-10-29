‘Real Housewives’ Star Had 1 Fear While Filming Explosive Scene

Sutton Stracke of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” thinks a season 14 scene went a little too far.

In an October 2024 interview with Us Weekly, the Bravo star addressed the explosive fight between Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley that was teased in the season 14 trailer released by Bravo.

Reflecting on her co-stars’ ugly screaming session, Stracke said, “My thoughts were, ‘Let’s not have the police called on us.’”

The Sutton Concept owner did not share details about the cause of the fight. “None of us saw it coming,” she told the outlet. “I’m going to keep you on pins and needles because it was wild.”

She also refused to confirm if Richards and Kemsley had mended their friendship.

Kyle & Dorit Went At It During a Cast Filming Event in June 2024

Fans first got wind of the fight in early June when the @queensofbravo and other fan accounts posted footage of the RHOBH season 14 cast attending the Posse x GLAAD pride event at the Viper Room in West Hollywood. According to Women’s Wear Daily, Erika Jayne performed her song “Dominos” at the event.

In a video leaked online, Richards, 55, was seen waving her hands and screaming at Kemsley, 48. In the RHOBH trailer, fans heard what was said as an upset Richards screamed at Kemsley while Stracke sat between them. “What more do you [expletive] want from me?” Richards shouted.

“I want you to stop [expletive] raising your voice at me!” Kemsley screamed back.

In another exchange, Richards said to Kemsley, “God gave you two ears and one mouth for a reason, can you let me talk?”

“It’s OK Kyle, it’s time for you to [expletive] listen!” Kemsley warned.

While answering fan questions on an Amazon Livestream on August 13, Richards admitted she had some “really bad” days during filming for season 14. “It’s been up and down a lot [with Dorit] which, you know, was not fun obviously when we’re both already going through stuff,” Richards added of Kemsley, who announced her separation from her husband PK in May 2024.

During an October 2024 Amazon livestream, Richards told, fans she had “a lot to work through” with Kemsley this season. She hesitated when asked if they were still friends before replying, “Yes.”

Kyle Richards & Dorit Kemsley’s Friendship Hit a Rough Patch in Season 13

Richards and Kemsley’s friendship faltered during season 13. Things started going downhill when Kemsley questioned Richards about her marriage on camera months before her separation from Mauricio Umansky was announced .

After filming wrapped, Richards told Entertainment Tonight in February 2024, “I didn’t love being asked about things about my marriage from her because we’re closer, with the camera that’s this close to my face. … If you’re my friend, don’t make it more complicated for me.’”

Richards was also upset when Kemsley shared a private text message she sent her just before the season 13 reunion. Kemsley told co-star Erika Jayne backstage that Richards sent her a “manipulative” text in an attempt to “silence” her before the sit down with host Andy Cohen. The lengthy text message appeared onscreen during the reunion episode.

During an Amazon Live in February 2024, Richards said she was “shocked” by Kemsley’s decision to share their private text thread. “In all the years of doing this show – fourteen years there now – I’ve never, ever shared anything that’s been said to me off camera or a text that’s off camera, private,” the RHOBH OG said.