What Kyle Richards Told the RHOBH Film Crew During Aspen Trip

Kyle Richards is opening up about her fight with Dorit Kemsley during the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast trip to Aspen this season.

During a Sept. 16 of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show,” Richards revealed that she was so mad at Kemsley after she didn’t come to the Kemo Sabe hat shop that she told the film crew not to let her into her home. During the RHOBH episode, which aired on Sept. 14, Kemsley stuck by Erika Girardi, who got in a fight with the rest of the women the previous night, instead of going to the gathering at the hat store that Richards had organized. Later that night, she went to Richards’ house to apologize to her, but Richards did not want her to come in.

“When she showed up at my house, I actually told the crew, ‘I don’t want to see her. Don’t let her in my house,’” Richards said during the RHOBH aftershow. “It was that bad.”

Erika Jayne No Longer Feels Welcome at Kyle's Home | RHOBH After Show (S12 E18) PT. 2 | Bravo Kyle Richards reveals she told the RHOBH film crew not to let Dorit Kemsley into her home, sheds light on a recent argument, and teases Kathy's questionable fashion choices.

“She didn’t want me to come, and I said, ‘There’s no two ways about it. I am showing up,” Kemsley added during the aftershow. “This relationship means a lot to me.”

However, in the end, Richards admitted that she was happy that she let Kemsley in her house to explain her side of the story. “I appreciated that she cared about me to come and push her way into my house, even though I didn’t want her in my house, and say, ‘I’m not taking no for an answer,'” Richards said.

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Richards & Kemsley Have Had Their Ups & Downs in the Past

This is not the first time that Kemsley and Richards have fought while on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” While they may think of each other as sisters now, that was certainly not the case during season 10, when Kemsley took a dig at Richards’ clothing line with Shahida Parides. The two got into it again during Teddi Mellencamp’s wellness retreat for her company, “All in By Teddi,” when Richards went off on Kemsley for showing up late and in full “glam.”

“I was really upset with her for the comments she made in the first episode about my business that weren’t true,” Richards told Us Weekly about Kemsley in May 2020. “I never say anything about anyone’s family or anyone’s business because that’s our livelihood. Our families are the most important things to us, so I stick with what the arguments are between the women. I just thought that was a low blow. So then when something like that happens, then when I go on Twitter, I’m not going to be as nice as I normally would. I’m not.”

At the time, Richards and Kemsley weren’t even on speaking terms. “We’re in a group chat, but … we’ve kind of not been talking directly because I know she’s mad,” the star told Us Weekly during the interview. “I know that I’m mad.”

Kemsley Is Not the Only RHOBH Star That Richards Is Fighting With This Season

Kemsley is not the only one that Richards is having an issue with this season. As teased in the season 12 trailer, Richards also gets into it with her sister, Kathy Hilton, after Lisa Rinna alleges that Hilton was talking about Richards behind her back.

“It’s so complicated and complex,” Richards said about her feud with Hilton during a May 2022 interview with Page Six. “All I can say is, we’re family and we’re going to have these moments.”

Richards continued, “I feel like my sisters and I, we have arguments, we make up, we’re blood. I don’t know if everyone is like that. The fact that we’re on television complicates things.”

