Kyle Richards Flips Out on Co-Star in Leaked RHOBH Season 14 Footage

Kyle Richards is not holding back during filming for the 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The Bravo OG was criticized for not being open about her impending separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky while filming season 13 in 2023.

But while speaking on her Amazon Live on June 12, 2204, Richards said she is being transparent about everything that’s going on in her life during the upcoming seaosn. “Very open about everything and honest,” she said. “And just vulnerable and showing my, navigating my new situation.”

Richards also teased that she’s the one who’s “bringing it” this season. And leaked footage from a filming event shows she may be right.

Kyle Richards Freaked Out During a Group RHOBH Event

On her livestream, Richards was asked who is bringing it this season, and she admitted she is.

“I may or may not have had some moments so far that have not been very fun for me, I will say,” Richards teased. “Let’s just say I’ve had some moments already this season that I’ve had to have a little recovery from. Hey, I was provoked. I was provoked. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

One of those provoked moments may have taken place when the RHOBH season 14 cast attended the Posse x GLAAD pride event in Los Angeles. Erika Jayne performed her song “Dominos” at the event in early June, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Multiple photos and videos from the evening were leaked online. In one clip, Richards was seen screaming at co-star Dorit Kemsley. Richards waved her hands as she shouted across the table at her longtime co-star. The location was tagged as The Viper Room in West Hollywood.

The footage, posted on the @queensofbravo fan account received a lot of comments.

Comedian and Newsweek editor H. Alan Scott wrote, “OMG i was there that night and it was weird!! Got video of Kyle saying, ‘I think I’m going to go.’”

Other fans chimed in to say they hope Kemsley wins this battle.

“I want Dorit to win this feud. Kyle thinks no one can be against her,” one commenter wrote.

“I need Season 7 Dorit to clock in and absolutely clear Kyle,” another agreed.

Others defended Richards.

“I seriously don’t get the Kyle hate,” one fan wrote. “DORIT was planting seeds about Kyle’s marriage and all the while hiding what was really going on with her and PK. Make it make sense.”

Richards and Kemsley ended season 13 with a very strained relationship. “The thing is, she said some things,” Richards explained to Extra TV. “I’ve been going through such a challenging time, and some of the women on the show…were really making my life so much more complicated with the things they are… asking me on camera .”

Kyle Richards Talked About Other RHOBH Stars on Her Livestream

In addition to Richards and Kemsley, the 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais and newcomer Bozoma Saint John. Richards’ older sister Kathy Hilton and actress Jennifer Tilly will appear as ”friends of” the cast.

On her Amazon Live, Richards teased that her sister, Kim Richards, could make a cameo this season. “She has not [filmed] yet, but hopefully she will soon, so we’ll see,” Richards teased.

If Kim does show up to film, it would be the first time in history that all three Richards/Hilton sisters would appear on RHOBH together.

Richards also talked about Tilly, who is a close friend of Stracke’s. “I think she’s a 10,” Richards said of the “Bride of Chucky” star. “She’s fantastic. She’s just fun and quirky and interesting, and she’s opinionated.”

Richards added, “She’s just a completely different vibe than any of the other girls, and I think she’s great.”