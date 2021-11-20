Kyle Richards Says Dorit Kemsley Is ‘Not so Great’ After Robbery

Kyle Richards is being honest about how her friend is doing.

During a recent appearance on the “Watch What Happens Live After Show,” Richards shared a heartbreaking update on her friend and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” costar, Dorit Kemsley, after robbers invaded her home less than a month ago.

“[Dorit]’s doing, not so great now to be honest,” Richards said. “When it first happened she was unbelievably strong and I was so impressed by how she handled the situation when it actually happened. And then the days after, I think the shock wore off and it hit her and I think it’s going to take her a long time to get over that.”

#RHOBH star @KyleRichards shares an update on how Dorit Kemsley is doing after her recent home invasion. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/WpBCA0bSql — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) November 17, 2021

Richards continued, “I don’t know if you ever get over something like that, you know, having two men in your bedroom in the middle of the night and one man downstairs and just to be home alone with your kids is absolutely terrifying.”

On Oct. 28, The Daily Mail broke the news that Kemsley had been the victim of a home invasion while she and her two children were asleep at their home. According to the outlet, the robbers allegedly threatened to kill her and took over $1 million worth of material items.

Kemsley Recently Spoke About the Incident During an Interview

During a recent interview with her friend and former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” costar, Teddi Mellencamp, for Extra TV, Kemsley opened up about the robbery, claiming that she “begged for her life.”

“First of all, I was completely taken off guard,” Kemsley revealed. “They were surprised to see me at home… When they did, they pushed me to the ground. They said, ‘Who else is in the home?’”