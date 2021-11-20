Kyle Richards Says Dorit Kemsley Is ‘Not so Great’ After Robbery

Kyle Richards Says Dorit Kemsley Is ‘Not so Great’ After Robbery

  • Updated
Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards is being honest about how her friend is doing.

During a recent appearance on the “Watch What Happens Live After Show,” Richards shared a heartbreaking update on her friend and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” costar, Dorit Kemsley, after robbers invaded her home less than a month ago.

“[Dorit]’s doing, not so great now to be honest,” Richards said. “When it first happened she was unbelievably strong and I was so impressed by how she handled the situation when it actually happened. And then the days after, I think the shock wore off and it hit her and I think it’s going to take her a long time to get over that.”

Richards continued, “I don’t know if you ever get over something like that, you know, having two men in your bedroom in the middle of the night and one man downstairs and just to be home alone with your kids is absolutely terrifying.”

On Oct. 28, The Daily Mail broke the news that Kemsley had been the victim of a home invasion while she and her two children were asleep at their home. According to the outlet, the robbers allegedly threatened to kill her and took over $1 million worth of material items.

Kemsley Recently Spoke About the Incident During an Interview

During a recent interview with her friend and former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” costar, Teddi Mellencamp, for Extra TV, Kemsley opened up about the robbery, claiming that she “begged for her life.”

“First of all, I was completely taken off guard,” Kemsley revealed. “They were surprised to see me at home… When they did, they pushed me to the ground. They said, ‘Who else is in the home?’”
Kemsley continued, “There was someone else who said, ‘Just kill her, just kill her already, just kill her,’ and all I could  think of, ‘I have to save those babies.’ I begged them, I begged for my life, and begged for their life… I said, ‘I don’t care about any of it, take it all. You can have it all. Please, I’m a mother of babies. Please, they need me. Please don’t hurt me.’”

Kemsley’s Cast Members Have Been Supportive of Her

Following Kemsley’s scary home invasion, she threw herself right back into filming for the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” And, so far, her castmates have been very supportive of Kemsley.

“You know, it’s challenging because I don’t know the right thing, I’m just trying to do my best by being supportive and I sort of approach things like, I’m approaching her really gently,” Crystal Kung-Minkoff told Entertainment Tonight on Nov. 11. “I don’t want to startle her in any way. So, even like when I give her a hug, it’s I let her come toward me, because that’s — I can’t imagine that kind of trauma, but everyone, like, jumped up to just protect her and make her feel as safe as possible with us, and she’s incredible. I mean, it’s not easy to jump back into this and for her to do that really speaks to her resiliency.”

Garcelle Beauvais also shared with the outlet about Kemsley, “So far, everybody’s come out really supportive of her and yeah, everybody’s rallying around her and seeing how she does. I don’t know if I would’ve been here myself, like, I wouldn’t have thrown myself in that quickly, but we’re all different.”

Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is currently in production.

