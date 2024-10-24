Fans React to Kyle Richards & Dorit Kemsley’s Explosive RHOBH Trailer Fight

“The (Real Housewives of Beverly) Hills” are alive with the sound of fighting. Bravo released the RHOBH season 14 trailer on YouTube on October 24, and fans were on the edge of their seat as they saw the first glimpse at a season full of tension between longtime friends and co-stars Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley.

“God gave you two ears and one mouth for a reason, can you let me talk?” Richards snaps at Kemsley in one moment from the trailer, with Kemsley clapping back, “It’s okay Kyle, it’s time for you to f***ing listen.”

“In another moment from the trailer, Richards and Kemsley are leaning forward across the table during a group outing, with Richards shouting “What more do you f***ing want from me?” and Kemsley shouting back, “I want you to stop f***ing raising your voice at me!”

“IVE WAITED YEARS FOR DORIT VS KYLE FINALLY HAHAHAHAHA,” one fan commented under the trailer on the Bravo YouTube channel.

“Omg after so many years FINALLY screaming Dorit is back,” another fan wrote.

RHOBH season 14 premieres on Tuesday, November 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Fans Raving Over to Dorit Kemsley in RHOBH Trailer

Many fans chimed in with their thoughts on Richards and Kemsley’s falling out, with other users pointing out the change in Kemsley they’ve seen since the last few seasons.

“DORIT’S MAIN CHARACTER ERA IS HERE,” one fan commented.

“Yes Dorit ! Light her up !!! I’m so ready for Kyle to realize she doesn’t run this show! She can think that in her head , but you’re not the boss . Can’t wait to see Sutton and meet this new hot housewife ! She seems fun ! ❤,” another fan added.

RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais previously shared her thoughts on Kemsley’s season 14 performance during an August 2024 appearance on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live”. “This season, I’m not allowed to say a lot, but she is on fire. And I think that’s because a lot of things are going on with her,” Beauvais shared. “She’s definitely activated, and you know where it’s coming from, there’s lots going on. But everybody has stuff going on, so are we going to excuse that?”

The things “going on with” Kemsley that Beauvais referenced include Kemsley’s separation from her husband Paul “PK” Kemsley, which fans got to see the seeds of during the RHOBH trailer.

“We’re talking like 5 times a day,” Dorit tells PK in one dinner scene, with PK responding, “I know but we’re not going to.”

Where Does Kyle Richards Marriage Stand?

Richards marriage to Mauricio Umansky was also under the microscope in the new trailer. After Richards confirming their separation in season 13, co-star Sutton Stracke told her, “I think that you need to file [for divorce],” in the season 14 trailer.

In another clip, Beauvais can be heard saying, “It sucks to see photos of your ex making out with some child.” Umansky was spotted kissing a mystery woman while vacationing in Greece in July 2024.

In an October 2024 update shared with Us Weekly, Richards confirmed that neither she nor Umansky have filed for divorce, and she doesn’t plan on filing soon.

“He’s been out of the house a long time now, and we get along well and we’re always going to be family and very good friends. I think that people don’t know what to say. It’s still new for even my friends,” Richards told the outlet, adding, “Right now, we’re just gonna leave it as is.”

