Kyle Richards Says RHOBH Co-Star Went Silent After She Sent Post Reunion Text

Kyle Richards gave an update on her relationship with Dorit Kemsley. Nearly two months after the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 reunion taping, the Bravo veteran has still not spoken to her former bestie following a difficult season and an even rockier reunion.

During a March 27, 2024 appearance on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa” podcast, Richards spoke out about the text message she sent to Kemsley just ahead of the reunion, and a follow-up text she sent her after she found out that she shared the message with co-star Erika Jayne and producers.

“I sent her a text saying I am, ‘Wow, I’m shocked that you would do that,'” Richards told host Kelly Ripa. “Never in 13 years, I’ve never had, even the worst of worst situations, I’ve never had someone do that to me.”

“I didn’t even get a cricket emoji. Nothing,” Richards added.

When Ripa asked her, “She didn’t respond?”, Richards once again said, “No.”

Kyle Richards Questioned What Dorit Kemsley’s Motivation Was

During the RHOBH season 13 reunion, Kemsley showed Erika Jayne a text message she received from Richards one day prior as they got ready in a trailer. “I haven’t heard from her in a couple of months. Then, she sends me a text yesterday basically trying to silence me. It was so manipulative, it was so calculated,” Kemsley said as she showed the text to Jayne.

Screenshots of the private text message then appeared onscreen. In her message, Richards asked Kemsley not to bring up their personal struggles during the reunion.

Speaking with Ripa, Richards said she felt in a “worse” place with Kemsley after the reunion.

“I saw that she read my text message on camera,” she said, “which, you know, I have a rule. And, and all the years on the show, I would never, never, never have never will repeat something someone said to me off camera or show a text that wasn’t one of those group texts that sometimes they’ll have us read in our interviews and stuff. Ever. I never have, even with someone who could be perceived as my enemy, never have, never will. So when I saw that I cried. I cannot tell you, it was like a punch in the gut to me. It just really, really hurt. “

Richards questioned why anyone claiming to be her “genuine” friend would do such a thing. She also speculated that Kemsley may have done it to secure her own spot on the show.

“Do you think anyone that I’m close with in my personal life, forget camera [would do that]?” Richards asked. “And the funny thing is, is that she said that it was manipulative. If it was manipulative, I could have called her a week before or two weeks before and been like, ‘oh, you know, I miss you. Let’s put all this behind us. Let’s have lunch.’ No, that’s not what I was saying. I was saying ‘I’m in a really bad place. I’m in a lot of pain. You know, we both are struggling right now.’ She’s had her issues. I said, ‘you know, we have a lot at stake here, our families.’ I was being the complete opposite of manipulative. I was being completely upfront about it.”

The RHOBH veteran added that she still loves Kemsley and her family.

Dorit Kemsley Denied Sharing Kyle Richards’ Text Message

Kemsley addressed the situation in a March 2024 interview on “The Skinny Confidential: Him & Her Podcast.” Speaking of Richards, she said. “The day before the reunion, you send me a message and it was, ‘Let’s not mention anything here,’ and, ‘Let’s stick together.'”

She felt the text was a “slap in the face.” “This is not the way you treat a friend,” she said.

Kemsley added that she knew there was “no way” she wasn’t going to attempt to clear the air with Richards at the reunion. “I discussed it with Erika in the trailer before the reunion and someone leaked the text message,” she said. “ It was not me. I don’t know who did but I have an idea. Listen, it’s gonna be the powers that be because they’re the ones that had the text message.”

During a February 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Richards said she still has “some things to work out” with Kemsley. She also admitted she “doesn’t really have a whole lot of trust” in her co-star right now.

