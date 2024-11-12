Kyle Richards Shares 2 Reasons Why She Was Upset With Dorit Kemsley

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards shared why she was upset with her castmate Dorit Kemsley while filming the show’s upcoming 14th season.

In a November 2024 interview on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Richards said there were several reasons why she was unhappy with Kemsley. According to Richards, “it was a number of things that actually happened at BravoCon” in November 2023.

“There’s actually three different things that happened at BravoCon. And something on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ that she said that I didn’t like,” said Richards.

Richards said she did not like Kemsley’s reaction when she got emotional talking about her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky at the Bravo convention.

“One of the things was, someone asked me something about my husband at BravoCon. And I started to choke up. Because I was going through a really hard time at that time,” said Richards during the interview.

According to Richards, Kemsley said that she was playing up her emotions and “doesn’t really care” about her relationship with Umansky.

“That really bothered me. Because if you know me, you know how I feel and you know I’m an emotional person. And you know I’m struggling. So how good of a friend can you be to me if you not only think that but would say that? So that really bothered me,” said Richards.

In addition, Richards said she was upset that Kemsley did not defend former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp during BravoCon 2023. She said she and Erika Jayne came to Mellencamp’s defense when a BravoCon attendee made a comment about the RHOBH alum. Richards said she believed Kemsley showed her “more of [her] character here by not sticking up for our friend here in front of 7,000 people.”

“It was just a number of things. And I was just at a point in my life [where] I thought, ‘I just only have room for people who are my true friends right now,” said Richards.

She clarified that she and Kemsley may eventually mend their relationship.

Kyle Richards Spoke About the Current State of Her Relationship With Dorit Kemsley

Richards opened up about her current relationship with Kemsley during the November 11 episode of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-TEA” podcast.

“We are in a better place than we were when we started shooting this season. But our relationship is not like it was. I think that’s going to take time,” said Richards during the interview.

Kyle Richards Shared Her Thoughts About Kathy Hilton’s Friendship With Dorit Kemsley

During the November 2024 Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” interview, Richards shared her thoughts about her sister and RHOBH co-star, Kathy Hilton, having a friendship with Kemsley. She said she is “totally fine with them being friends.” However, Richards said she does not want Kemsley “to say bad things about [her]” to Hilton.

“I am kind of like, ‘Well, do you feel comfortable talking poorly about me to my sister?'” said Richards.

Hilton discussed Richards and Kemsley’s dynamic during an October 2024 interview with Page Six. She said she wanted to remain neutral amid their feud.

“I think with Dorit and Kyle, my feeling is if I get in the middle of something, they’re going to make up and then, I’m the bad guy,” said Hilton to the publication. “So Kyle is a big girl. And she knows how to handle herself very well.”

Sutton Stracke Teased Information About Dorit Kemsley & Kyle Richards’ Dynamic

While speaking to Us Weekly in October 2024, Sutton Stracke teased information about Richards and Kemsley’s dynamic in RHOBH season 14. She noted that Richards and Kemsley had an intense interaction during the production of the show’s 14th season. According to Stracke, she was concerned that the authorities would be called due to Richards and Kemsley’s behavior.

“My thoughts were, ‘Let’s not have the police called on us,’” said Stracke to the publication. “That evening is going to be a really great episode because I think none of us saw it coming. I’m going to keep you on pins and needles because it was wild.”