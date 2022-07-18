Kyle Richards Dragged After Saying She Apologized to Garcelle Beauvais

Kyle Richards is being dragged on social media after saying that she apologized to Garcelle Beauvais.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star came under fire after fans watched she and her husband laughing about a drunk Erika Jayne who let loose at Beauvais’ party. In the clip, Richards and Mauricio Umansky were sitting across from Dorit Kemsley and Paul “PK” Kemsley talking about how Erika was acting at the party — and Richards specifically mentioned the instance in which Erika told Beauvais’ 14-year-old to “get the f*** out of here.”

“Did you miss when Erika said to Garcelle’s son, the 14-year-old, to ‘go f*** off’?” Richards asked, laughing. “I mean, it’s not funny but it is funny,” she added.

“I think it’s great that she did that,” Umansky said, also laughing. Several RHOBH were critical of Richards and Umansky’s reaction and took to social media to slam them both. And while Richards did take to her Instagram Stories to explain the clip in further detail, she did not publicly apologize to Beauvais.

Richards Said She & Her Husband Apologized Privately

@GarcelleB did you know Kyle, Mauricio, Dorit & PK had this conversation laughing off the appalling way Erika spoke to your child or did you learn this watching the episode? pic.twitter.com/q3usWhzOXR — Steve Sarro 🎹🌹♏🧔🏻 (@infinitesarros) July 4, 2022

Richards previously tried to explain the clip, sharing some details on her Instagram Stories.

“Now onto the clip where Mauricio, Pk, Dorit & I are discussing Erika’s behavior at Garcelle’s party. I had not seen what Erika said to Jax in person but was told about it the following day along with some funny moments as well. When I said it’s not funny, but it’s funny, I means Erika being drunk was funny, but what she said to Jax was not. I hope you know me well enough by now to know I certainly do not condone speaking to children like that,” Richards wrote, according to screenshots supplied by the Queens of Bravo Instagram account.

On a July 12, 2022, Amazon Live, Richards talked about the controversial scene and said that she and Umansky did indeed apologize to Beauvais after everything went down.

“You’d think after 12 years, I would know better, but we screwed up — I did. I messed up,” Richards admitted. “My husband and I both, of course, apologized to Garcelle. But I didn’t put that in my Instagram Stories when I was explaining because, honestly, when I apologize, it’s genuine and I felt like it was personal between us,” Richards explained.

RHOBH Fans Aren’t Thrilled With Richards’ Private Apology

While many “Real Housewives” fans agree that Beauvais deserved an apology from Richards, several felt that Richards should have offered a public apology to her friend and co-star — and others felt that the apology was “forced.”

“About time. Anyone would think it was almost forced,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Richards’ apology.

“What got me was the ‘you’d think I’d know better after 12 years’ comment. Not to be caught saying what you think on camera?” someone else questioned.

“So not sorry she said it and really thought it was funny but that she got caught saying it,” a third person wrote.

“Kyle couldn’t give a genuine apology if her life depended on it,” another comment read.

“Kyle has definitely entered her flop era,” a fifth social media added.

“The apology should have been as loud as the disrespect,” someone else said.

