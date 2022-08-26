PHOTOS: Fans React to Kyle Richards in ‘Sexy’ Vinyl Dress

Fans jaws dropped after “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards shared a photo of herself in a mini black vinyl dress.

The photo, shared on Richards’ Instagram Story on August 25, 2022, was quickly screenshot and shared on social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Were Stunned to See Kyle Richards Look so ‘Sexy’ in New Photoshoot: ‘You Really Trying Hard for That Attention. Thirsty Much’

The photo and the second photo in another black dress were tagged with the names of Alison Hernon, a celebrity stylist, THE BLONDS a clothing brand, Deney Adam a make-up artist, Niko Weddle a hairstylist and Mike Ruiz, a photographer.

There was no hint about the project or what the photos will be used for but the photoshoot took place in New York City.

The fans loved the look on Richards.

Several fans replied with one word adjectives like “Hottest”, “sexy” and “smokin” in regards to the new look.

“Would be an amazing reunion look ngl,” someone wrote.

“Not even surprised. Love me some Kyle,” someone said.

“Oh she’s hot as hell. That’s a milf, ” a fan commented.

“Kyle is one hot momma,” a fan tweeted.

“The REAL Queen of #RHOBH,” a fan tweeted.

Of course, there were plenty of fans who didn’t like the look.

“You really trying hard for that attention. Thirsty much,” someone tweeted.

Another fan wrote, “To old for that dress.”

“Not a good look on you,” a fan tweeted.

“She’s hoping this is thirst trap for Drake to follow her,” someone wrote.

Fans Thought the Look Was a Dig at Dorit Kemsley Affair Rumors: ‘She’s Coming to Take Her Man Back’

Several fans thought Richards was trying to overcompensate for the rumors swirling after her husband Mauricio Umansky picked Dorit Kemsley as the best-dressed housewife in a recent episode of the show.

Kemsley addressed those rumors by replying to a joke “Affair to Remember” movie poster shared by a former Bravolebrity, Dana Wilkey.

“Is something wrong with you woman? Or are you just so miserable in your life you have nothing better to do?” Kemsley wrote on the post. “You’re definitely one of the thirstiest people I’ve ever seen, I guess it’s just as simple as that? Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie. Do you think this is ok for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie? If this is the only way you can make a buck then so be it but at least have some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives especially when you know there is ZERO truth behind it and your whole motive is to just hurt people for no reason. It’s sad, pathetic and bound to bite you in the ass inevitably.”

That didn’t stop fans from poking fun at the rumor.

“Uh-oh Dorit, she’s coming to take her man back,” someone joked, alluding to the rumors.

Another fan replied, “When you are panicked your husband might be having an affair with your best friend.”

“Look whose ready to take their man back from Dorit,” someone tweeted.

“Kyle is trying so hard to be like Aunt Dorit,” someone tweeted.

“Dorit better watch out! Kyle not giving up Mauricio without a fight!!!,” someone else said.

READ NEXT: Bethenny Frankel Tells Fans to ‘Cancel’ Her in Instagram