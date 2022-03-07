Former RHOBH Star Calls out Kyle Richards

Eileen Davidson who starred on RHOBH during seasons 5, 6, and 7 and as a guest for seasons 8 and 10, who starred on RHOBH during seasons 5, 6, and 7 and as a guest for seasons 8 and 10, spoke to Soap Opera Digest about issues with Kyle Richards and other RHOBH castmates.

Eileen Davidson Says Kyle Richards Never Told Her the Correct Attire to Wear for Events





“I remember Kyle [Richard]’s barbecues,” Davidson told Soap Opera Digest. “I was like ‘Oh, just a barbecue.’‘So, Kyle, you just told me summer dress, and you’re wearing a silk kaftan.’ I would always dress the opposite of what she said after that.”

Davidson was poked fun of often on the show for her fashion sense and touched on that in her interview as well.

“I figure it’s a TV show, nobody’s going to know my crappy purse. Wrong,” she said on the podcast. “I wasn’t planning on getting called out for it!”

But it wasn’t all negativity, former star Yolanda Foster (Hadid) stuck up for Davidson on Twitter when the episodes aired.

“she is perfect just the way she is @eileen_davidson #Authentic,” Foster tweeted in 2016.

Davidson also admitted the editing made her look like a “hick” and said “there was definitely a learning curve. And I never really did learn the curve, let’s face it,” she said on the podcast.

On February 18, 2022, Davidson announced she’d be auctioning off some of the clothes she wore on the show to benefit Project Angel Food.

Eileen Davidson Says No One on the Cast ‘Has Your Back’ Even on the Small Things





Davidson also revealed that there were times when she felt the women should have stepped up to help her.

“Nobody has your back,” Davidson said on the Soap Opera Digest podcast. “Nobody’s like, ‘Oh, you know what, your hair looks really bad from the back, Eilleen, you might want to comb it before you shoot the scene.’”

She also blasted an anonymous cast member for stepping into her shot and forcing her into a less flattering angle.

“And I’d be working with somebody who shall be nameless, and that person would take my spot,” Davidson said on the podcast. “You’re kind of on your own.”

Eileen Davidson Announced Her Departure From the Show in July 2017 Citing ‘It’s Best for Me & My Family’

TRUE! Bcuz of my crazy sched @ yr & days I must step away from hw 4 now. But I might b popping in 2 see what the chix r up 2 Thx 4 the ❤️ — Eileen Davidson (@eileen_davidson) July 7, 2017

On July 7, 2017, Davidson confirmed she was leaving the show via a tweet.

“TRUE! Bcuz of my crazy sched @ yr & days I must step away from hw 4 now. But I might b popping in 2 see what the chix r up 2 Thx 4 the [love],” she wrote on Twitter.

She also released a statement to People.

“After a lot of careful thought, I’ve decided because of my crazy schedules at ‘The Young and The Restless’, as well as ‘Days of Our Lives’, it’s best for me and my family if I step away from being a Housewife for now. But you never know, I might be popping in from time to time just to see what the ladies are up to! Thanks for your love and support guys!!!”

