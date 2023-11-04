Kyle Richards Addresses Mauricio Umansky’s Instagram Story With Emma Slater

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards discussed her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky’s Instagram Story with his former “Dancing with the Stars” partner, Emma Slater.

While recording the November 4 episode of her former castmate, Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Richards referenced that Umansky and Slater filmed an Instagram Story after they were photographed with their hands clasped together. According to People magazine, Umansky and Slater denied claims they are romantically involved in the October 26 Instagram Story. Umansky, who is separated from Richards, asserted they “are really good friends.” He also stated that he held Slater’s hand because they “were recapping” about their week on DWTS.

In the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Richards suggested she did not appreciate her husband’s Instagram Story. When Mellencamp asked how she felt about the October 26 social media upload, Richards replied, “Undecided.”

“I don’t know. I just — I’m not sure. But listen, you know, we are separated, so we’re allowed to do what we want. I just — it’s strange to see. I don’t know, I mean I was married almost 28 years, so it’s hard to see,” said the mother of four.

In addition, the “Halloween” actress clarified that she did not harbor any ill will toward Slater.

“I met her at ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ briefly. She was very nice. She seems very, very nice,” said Richards.

Richards also shared that she had some difficulty watching Slater and Umansky dancing on the 32nd season of DWTS.

“It’s a lot. And even though we’re allowed to do what we each want to do, I’m like, ‘Okay, let’s keep it under wraps,'” said Richards.

Kyle Richards Spoke About Mauricio Umansky & Emma Slater’s Pictures on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’

Richards shared she found the pictures of Umansky and Slater with their hands clasped together upsetting during an October 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

“I was taken aback … That was very hard to see. Yes, that hurt my feelings,” said Richards.

When Andy Cohen inquired if she believed “something’s going on” between Umansky and Slater, she responded she was unsure if they were romantically involved.

“I just don’t think you hold hands like that with somebody … I don’t think if anything has happened yet, but, obviously, there’s something there,” said Richards.

The mother of four went on to say that she “love[s] [Umansky] very much,” despite their separation.

“We are amicable. But that really did hurt me,” said Richards.

Kyle Richards Commented on Rumors About Her & Morgan Wade on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’

During the October 2023 “Watch What Happens Live” episode, Richards addressed rumors she is romantically involved with country singer Morgan Wade. She stated that they have a platonic relationship.

“She is absolutely one of my best, best friends in the world,” said Richards.

Richards also mentioned her friendship with Wade during the November 4 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode. She noted that she is producing a documentary about Wade. She explained she was interested in documenting Wade’s life as she made the decision to undergo a double mastectomy because she runs the risk of getting breast cancer.

“She’s having a double mastectomy. I lost my mom to breast cancer and to see this person so young and taking charge of her life, I thought it was very empowering that she’s going to do this, and being so brave about it,” said Richards.

The 54-year-old also shared that the documentary will focus on Wade’s career. In addition, she teased that rumors about their friendship will be addressed in the documentary.

Umansky discussed the rumors about Richards and Wade in a September 2023 interview with TMZ. He stated that he did not believe his estranged wife has ever been romantically involved with the 28-year-old.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Kyle has not slept or cheated with Morgan Wade. They are really great friends,” said the “Buying Beverly Hills” star.