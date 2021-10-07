Kyle Richards Reveals Status of Her Relationship With Erika Jayne Today

Kyle Richards gave an update on her relationship with Erika Jayne following the explosive “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion.

During an appearance on E! News Daily Pop, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star opened up the current status of her friendship with Erika following a rocky season that focused on the singer’s headline-making divorce battle and lawsuits.

In the interview, Richards noted that things got complicated because Erika’s personal drama with her ex-husband, Tom Girardi, was playing out as the cast filmed season 11 of the Bravo reality show, as well as the recently taped reunion. A trailer for the reunion showed Erika confronting Kyle and Dorit Kemsley about talking about her behind her back during a dinner party with their husbands.

“A lot of questions were answered during the reunion, for sure, because it was really confusing for all of us, obviously,” Kyle Told Daily Pop. “Everything was unfolding in real time while we were shooting. I knew that [Erika] was upset with me because I had questions. It was confusing. Some of the things that were said and seen upset her, so we dealt with that at the reunion. But we’re OK now.”

Erika Was Invited to Kyle Richards’ Daughter’s Recent Bat Mitzvah But She Did Not Attend

Many fans noticed that Erika was not in attendance for the bat mitzvah held for Kyle’s, daughter Portia Umansky, last week. Photos shared on social media revealed that most of the “RHOBH” cast was invited to the party, including Dorit, Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff, as well as former “Real Housewives” star Teddi Mellencamp. But Erika and fellow “RHOBH” star Garcelle Beauvais were not at the party.

An insider told Us Weekly that Erika did make the guest list for Portia’s bat mitzvah but was unable to attend.

“Erika was invited but could not make it,” the source said, adding that Erika “was out of town” on October 2, which was the day the bat mitzvah was held at Kyle’s Encino mansion.

Lisa Rinna is Said to be Erika’s Only Friend Left on the ‘RHOBH’ Cast

Despite Kyle’s claims that she and Erika are “OK,” sources close to Erika have said that is not totally the case. An insider told The Daily Mail, “Erika feels like Lisa Rinna is her only true friend on the show.”

Another source told Page Six that “Lisa is the only friend left” for Erika on “RHOBH” because it was “hard for her to watch with some of the women making fun of her” behind her back in recent episodes of the Bravo reality show.

The current “RHOBH” season changed things between Erika and most of her castmates, especially after “The Pretty Mess” singer watched back the episodes and saw her co-stars gossiping about her divorce. Kyle and the other Housewives also speculated about $20 million that Erika’s estranged ex-husband was accused of using to fund her pop star career. In several “RHOBH” scenes, Kyle was seen questioning Erika’s version of events that took place during her marriage.

“Erika is also disappointed and shocked with how Kyle Richards has turned on her and now realizes the warning Lisa Vanderpump gave her about Kyle was true,” the Daily Mail source said. “Erika knows that Kyle has two faces both literally and figuratively.

