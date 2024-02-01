Kyle Richards Says RHOBH Co-Star’s WWHL Comment Hurt Her Feelings

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards responded to a remark said by her castmate Erika Jayne on the January 17 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

While speaking to E! News in January 2024, alongside her 24-year-old daughter, Sophia Umansky, Richards referenced that Jayne told Bravo producer, Andy Cohen, that she would like Richards to be “eviscerated” at the RHOBH season 13 reunion, shot on January 26, during the January 17 “Watch What Happens Live” episode. Richards stated that she was taken aback by the “Pretty Mess” singer’s comment.

“With Erika, with all the years she’s been on the show, and she’s been my friend, she’s never stabbed me in the back. She’s always been supportive and I really trust her. And I consider her a friend. And I, honestly — I’m not going to lie that stung. It hurt me. Because I’m having hard week as it is. So I was a little sensitive when I heard that,” said Richards.

Richards clarified that she has forgiven Jayne for her remark. She explained that she believed Jayne did not make the comment in malice. Rather, Richards thinks the “Pretty Mess” singer was upset that Cohen continually questioned her about her estranged husband, Thomas “Tom” Girardi’s legal issues during the season 11 reunion. People magazine reported that Girardi “has been disbarred and charged with federal crimes related to his mistreatment of client funds.”

“I believe that she went through such a hard time last year. She was just kind of saying [to Cohen], ‘You basically tortured me. Torture everyone else the same,’” said Richards.

Richards also stated that Jayne gave her “a heads up” about her remark before the “Watch What Happens Live” episode aired.

Andy Cohen Discussed Erika Jayne’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Remark Regarding Kyle Richards

Cohen shared his thoughts about Jayne’s remark regarding Richards and the RHOBH season 13 reunion in a January 22 interview with Entertainment Tonight. He stated that he believed Richards would not hesitate to answer all his questions, including inquiries regarding her and her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky’s separation.

“My plan is never to eviscerate anyone. But I always ask the questions that need to be asked,” said Cohen. “Kyle has been very forthcoming with me since we wrapped filming about where she is with Mauricio.”

Richards discussed how she planned to behave at the RHOBH season 13 reunion while speaking to TMZ photographers on January 23. She stated that she would be honest at the reunion about all aspects of her life, including her and Umansky’s split and the rumors surrounding her friendship with singer, Morgan Wade.

‘I’m prepared to answer whatever I’m asked,” said the mother of four.

Kyle Richards Discussed Her Relationship With Her Estranged Husband in December 2023

Richards discussed her relationship with her estranged husband in a December 2023 interview with The Messenger. She stated that despite their separation, they have decided to remain in the same house. She explained that they have been able to do so because they have remained cordial and reside in a sizable home.

“We both very much live at home in the same house. We’re fortunate enough that my home can fit us all to spread out,” said Richards. “And I’m also very fortunate that we get along. And care about each other very much and that we are a family no matter what.”

She also stated that she and her estranged husband had not yet discussed divorcing.

New episodes of RHOBH air on Wednesdays on Bravo.