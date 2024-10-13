Kyle Richards Explains Why She Doesn’t Consider Herself ‘Single’

Kyle Richards explained why she doesn’t consider herself “single,” despite her split from Mauricio Umansky, her husband of 28 years.

In an October 2024 interview with Access Hollywood, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was asked how “single life” was treating her.

“It’s treated me pretty well I would say, yes,” Richards, 55, replied.

She then clarified, “I don’t consider myself single. Because you know, that implies that I’m actually looking to meet somebody, who I’m not right now. So you know, I don’t know. That’s my answer.”

Kyle Richards Doesn’t Care What People Think About Her Love Life Anymore

Richards has long denied that she is in a romantic relationship with her close friend, singer Morgan Wade. The rumors about the two hit a fever pitch in August 2023 when Richards played Wade’s love interest in the steamy single for the song, “Fall in Love With Me.” At the RHOBH season 13 reunion, Richards admitted that she agreed to shoot the video because she was “curious” about what it would be like to kiss a woman. She also said Wade was “hot.”

In an October 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Richards said she doesn’t “think” of herself as single, but she also declined to clarify her relationship with Wade, 29. She noted that people still get “excited” when she is seen out in public with Wade but that she is able to “tune it out.”

“People have speculated about my marriage and my sexuality,” Richards told the outlet. “I let most of it go, but sometimes you’re like, ‘Come on. Give me a break.’ I don’t care to [clear up any misconceptions] anymore. That also went out the window. You’re free to think what you want about me.”

Kyle Richards Admitted She Sometimes Feels Lonely at Home

Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton has long urged her to get back into the dating game. After Umansky was photographed kissing another woman at an airport in Mykonos, Greece, Hilton told E! News it was time for Richards to get back out there as well. “I said to her, ‘You’ve gotta get out there!’ If I was in her shoes after that picture, I’d be out within three days,” Hilton said in July 2024.

Hilton also addressed the topic with Us Weekly, admitting that it may “take a while” for Richards to date. “You know, I think right now her daughters are the most important thing,” Hilton added. “She’s working so much that it’s hard to get out there. And you know, after working all day, you’re kind of tired.”

During an appearance on “Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa,” Richards said she wasn’t ready to date but did receive DMs from wannabe suitors. “I have men and women messaging me now which is so funny,” Richards told Ripa in March. “It didn’t used to be like that.”

In the October 2024 Us interview, Richards admitted she sometimes feels lonely in her Encino, California home because her daughters are “out a lot.” “It is sad for me,” she admitted. “I’m here alone with six dogs. Am I a crazy dog lady? Maybe!”