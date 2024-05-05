Kyle Richards Breaks Silence on Daughter Farrah’s $1 Million Burglary

Kyle Richards shared details of a robbery that took place at the home of her daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie. In April 2023, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star rushed to her eldest daughter’s side after her Los Angeles area home was burglarized in broad daylight.

According to TMZ, thieves allegedly broke into the house and took more than $1 million in valuables from Aldjufrie’s home, including jewelry, designer bags, and sentimental graduation gifts and keepsakes.

Days later, Richards spoke out about the robbery during an Amazon Live and revealed she was especially upset that a diamond necklace was stolen because it reminded her of having a similar piece of jewelry stolen six years ago.

Kyle Richards Gifted Farrah a Diamond Necklace After Her Own House Was Robbed & It Was Stolen Too

Richards’ Encino, California home was robbed in 2018, so she knows what it feels like to have her privacy violated in such a way. “The worst feeling as a mom to feel,” Richards told her livestream viewers of her daughter’s robbery. “I mean, I just knew instantly how she would be feeling. It’s just so upsetting and such an invasion.”

During her livestream, Richards talked about a faux diamond tennis necklace her daughters gave her for Christmas. “Then I gave Farrah my real one, that I had bought after my burglary,” she said. “She always loved it, so I gave it to her for her 35th birthday. [It had] all diamonds. And they stole it. And I’m upset.”

“It’s really one of those things,” the mom of four continued. “It’s so frustrating to think about the things that are sentimental that we’ve lost over the years, with my mom’s stuff, and now stuff that she’s lost, her college graduation gifts that were, like, a beautiful watch and things like that.”

In 2018, Richards shared details of the burglary at her home in Encino not long after she bought the house with her husband Mauricio Umansky.

“Everything was taken,” Richards told People magazine at the time. “Everything my mother, who passed away, had ever collected and saved to give to me — that I had always envisioned of passing on to my four daughters — was gone. Even my children’s baby bracelets. Obviously, those are the things that hurt the most, things that I can’t replace. They’re completely invaluable.”

Richards noted that she was even devastated by the loss of the “material things” that could be replaced because they were either given to her by a loved one or were items that she worked “really hard” to buy.

Kyle Richards is Unsure if Farrah Will Stay in Her home

During her livestream, Richards also answered a fan who asked if Farrah will think about moving. “Probably,” she replied. “I think everyone goes through that after something like this happens. I did. Dorit [Kemsley] did. You know, I can’t imagine you don’t go through that…. I don’t know — it takes a long time to get past something like that. It really does.”

“But you know, it can happen anytime, anywhere, so I don’t know. [I’ll] just try to get her through this,” Richards shared.

Richards previously admitted she considered moving back to Bel-Air after her home in Encino was robbed. “Once we were burglarized, I thought I was going to sell my house. I was like, ‘I’m over this. I don’t want to live here anymore,’” the RHOBH star told BravoTV.com in 2022. “But then, once I spent some time and I was comfortable again.”

