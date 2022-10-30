Kyle Richards Gives Update on Daughter Farrah Aldjufrie’s Wedding

Kyle Richards gave an update on her daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie’s, upcoming wedding.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s eldest daughter announced her engagement to Alex Manos, in November 2021, and one year later, wedding planning is still going on.

Farrah is Richards’ daughter from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie. The 53-year-old RHOBH OG has been waiting a long time for her 33-year-old daughter to tie the knot and start a family. In early 2021, Richards told The Daily Dish, “I want Farrah to get married while I’m young and I can be a young grandmother.”

During the RHOBH season 12 reunion, Richards gave a long-awaited update on her daughter’s wedding.

Kyle Richards Revealed Where Her Daughter Wants to Get Married

During the filming of the RHOBH season 12 reunion, Richards was asked how Farrah’s wedding planning is going, and she admitted it has been a slow go. The Bravo star revealed that her daughter has not yet set a date but is considering a spring wedding in a location close to the family’s heart.

“They want to get married in the desert near our home in La Quinta somewhere, because when they were dating they spent a lot of time there,” Richards revealed.

While she noted that her daughter doesn’t want an “over-the-top” wedding, she added, “Of course, it’s our first — we’re gonna make it nice. I mean, you saw Portia’s bat mitzvah. It can’t be less than that!”

In October 2021, Richards shared photos of her youngest daughter Portia Umansky’s over-the-top circus-themed bat mitzvah. The lavish celebration was attended by 300 guests and featured Dancing Fire circus performers and a backyard Ferris Wheel.

While she teased that Farrah’s wedding will have to be bigger than Portia’s party, Richards does plan to draw the line. In December 2019, she told E! News’ Daily Pop that she was “exhausted” from attending her niece Paris Hilton’s three-day wedding celebration to Carter Reum the month before.

“It will not be a three-day affair,” Richards promised of Farrah’s wedding. “As a mom of four daughters, I’ve always dreamt about my daughters’ weddings. I’m excited to be the mother of the bride but it’s very much her day,” she added.

Kyle Richards Said All of Her Family Will Be Invited to Farrah’s Wedding

Over the past decade, Richards has experienced on-and-off estrangements from her sisters, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton, and her issues with Hilton have not been fully resolved. But during a purse party that was filmed for RHOBH season 12, she told her co-star Garcelle Beauvais that she needs to get her family issues worked out before Farrah’s big day. “My daughter is getting married. I want everyone at the wedding,” Richards said.

According to BravoTV.com, while speaking at BravoCon in October 2022, Richards elaborated on the guest list for Farrah’s wedding.

“Yes, the cast will be invited,” she said. “No we do not have a date yet.” The RHOBH star also revealed that she had to “stop asking” Farrah to set a wedding date because she didn’t want to overstep. “But yes, [the entire] cast will be invited [and] all my family will also all be invited,” Richards added.

