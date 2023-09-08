Kyle Richards Confirms Pal Faye Resnick Was Once Asked to Join RHOBH

Kyle Richards revealed that one of her closest friends was asked to join the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but was too “nervous” to take the plunge.

During a fan Q&A on her August 30, 2023 Amazon Live, Richards responded to a fan who asked her if her friend Faye Resnick was ever considered for the cast of the Bravo reality show.

“Yes, I do actually believe she was,” Richards replied. “I know she was a ‘friend of’ as they call it on the show, but I do believe she was [asked] and got nervous. It’s not for everybody, that’s for sure.”

Faye Resnick Appeared in One of the Most Memorable RHOBH Episodes of All Time

Resnick, 66, became a household name during the 1990s when she testified against O.J. Simpson during his murder trial. Resnick was close friends with Simpson’s murdered ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

Resnick is also close friends with Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, and has since appeared in 41 episodes of RHOBH from 2010 to 2022, per IMDb. One of her most memorable cameos was in the famous “Dinner Party From Hell” episode from season one, where Camille Grammer described her as ”the morally corrupt Faye Resnick.”

After Resnick came as Richards’ plus one to a dinner party at her home, Grammer feigned confusion as she asked, “Who is Faye? I know she looks familiar, but I don’t know who Faye is.”

Grammer then announced that she had an epiphany and recognized Resnick from the Simpson trial– and from a nude photo spread soon after.

“I realized, ‘Oh my God, that’s who it is, it’s Faye Resnick,’” Grammer said in a confessional. “The morally corrupt Faye Resnick.”

“She posed naked in ‘Playboy’ after the O.J. trial, that’s how I know her,” Grammer cracked during the dinner party.

While Grammer noted that she also posed for the magazine, she defended her stance in a confessional. “I was in my early 20s, and it wasn’t coming off of a big murder trial that my girlfriend was killed [in],” she said. “That’s a whole different [thing]. Those kind of people I don’t understand and I don’t want to associate with.”

Years later, Grammer told BravoTV.com that she was good with Resnick. “Yes, season 1 was difficult but we moved past that years ago.”

Still, the “morally corrupt” nickname came up again when Grammer heard that Resnick talked smack about her in a 2109 RHOBH episode.

“Did ‘the morally corrupt’ say something petty about me in the preview for next weeks episode? Lol I didn’t watch but I heard about it. #rhobh,” Grammer wrote on Twitter at the time.

Faye Resnick Confirmed She Has No Interest in Joining RHOBH as a Full Cast Member

While Resnick is friends with several past and present members of the RHOBH cast, she has said she prefers to keep things to a “friend of” status. When asked if viewers can expect to see her as a main cast member on the show, she previously told E! News, “No.”

“I leave my girlfriends to their franchise, and they love it, and I’m just the friend,” she added. “As far as the Housewives show, it’s a difficult show for me because I don’t have a filter and I say the things that I feel, and that’s probably not the best.”

In September 2020, Resnick told Bravo host Andy Cohen that she prefers to stay out of the RHOBH cast drama. “I’m a designer, so I’m not really in the drama, honestly,” she said, per The Daily Dish. “But I love everybody that’s part of the show… most everybody that’s part of the show. So, it’s amazing.”

