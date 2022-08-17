RHOBH Fans Drag Kyle Richards for Starting Embarrassing Blowout at Gala

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fans are still buzzing about a shocking blowout fight that took place on the season 12 episode, “Shameless Not Ruthless.”

During the episode, the cast gathered for a charity event at Dorit Kemsley’s house to support the Homeless Not Toothless nonprofit. During a black and gold-themed dinner party with reps from the charity present, Kyle Richards brought up an argument that took place at a wine tasting at Lisa Rinna’s house. At one point, Rinna told the boutique owner to get out of her house, but there was some dispute over whether or not she used the F-word.

At the charity gala, Richards ignored Stracke’s request to not talk about the argument during dinner. The “Halloween” star even screamed across the table to announce that the consensus was that Rinna used the expletive when kicking Stracke out of her house. The screaming match that ensued took place as the Homeless Not Toothless reps looked on in horror.

Fans Called Out Kyle Richards for Stirring the Pot

On social media, fans had a big reaction to the tacky scene. On Twitter, some viewers blasted the lack of etiquette Richards and her shouting co-stars showed in front of Kemsley’s guests. Some commenters said it was not a good look and called Richards a “troublemaker” who stirs the pot.

“Really classless to try (and succeed) to instigate a fight at a charity event with other people present,” one viewer tweeted.

“Kyle, you should have stopped when Sutton said she didn’t want to discuss it at the table. You intentionally stirred the pot,”’ another wrote.

“Kyle you always stir the pot, sometimes it’s best to just stay quiet,” another added.

“Kyle I am always one to defend you to the end but as much as I dislike Sutton I think you did go out of your way to stir the pot and you seemed to enjoy it. I don’t know if the producers told you to do it but it really was not a good side of you,” another wrote to Richards.

Others accused the RHOBH veteran of doing everything she can to stir things up so she can stay “relevant” on the Bravo reality show.

“Kyle, you’re being too obvious at trying to keep yourself relevant… stop ruining this franchise with your woman-on-woman hate. … Stop playing judge, jury, and executioner on people. My goodness, can’t you keep it classy at all?” another asked.

Others said Richards needs to be fired from RHOBH.

One viewer tweeted that if Andy Cohen doesn’t fire Richards he should “re-think” his own job. “Kyle Richards orchestrated that whole debacle… “ the Twitter user added.

“@KyleRichards it’s just time for her to go,” another tweeted.

Kyle Richards May Have Had Enough of RHOBH

Richards is the only original cast member on RHOBH since its debut in 2010. And while some viewers think she should be fired, her ending on RHOBH could come of her own accord. In May 2022, she told E! News that a lot of drama went down while filming season 12 and she was on the fence about returning for another season.

“I was like, ‘There’s absolutely no way. I’m done. I’m finished. I want to live my life in peace. I can’t take this,’” she revealed. “I always say, ‘I don’t know,’ and each season I think, ‘Well maybe I can do one more.’ And sometimes I’m just like, ‘How can I keep doing this?’ especially when I get really upset like this last season when we ended.

Richards previously talked to Entertainment Tonight that she will exit the show when she’s “not having fun anymore.”

