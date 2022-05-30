Fans Go Wild for Kyle Richards Flashback Photo

Fans loved to see “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards’ flashback photo on Instagram.

“Are 90’s workout clothes back in yet? I loved my big socks I had to crunch down with my Reebok,” she wrote in the caption of the photo posted on May 28, 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Fans Think Kyle Richards’ Flashback Outfit Is ‘Everything’ & She ‘Looked Damn Good’

“Next to the crib!!!!” Richards’ RHOBH costar Sutton Stracke wrote in the comments.

“Omg the @teddimellencamp teacup pose,” former RHOC star Tamra Judge commented.

Richards’ daughter Farrah wrote, “Are you wearing a thong over your biker shorts?!” to which Richards replied, “yesss. That was the LEWK Farrah.”

Fans had a blast commenting on the hilarity of the outfit.

“Reebok high tops, thong leotards and step aerobics was EVERYTHING!” someone said.

“The play pen in the corner 90’s Moms had it all!!” another fan wrote.

“Loved my scrunched socks and my high tops LA Gear! 80’s,” someone said.

“90s workout is always in,” another comment reads.

“Thank you for the throwback!! I miss it too!” someone said.

A fan wrote, “Lovvvved those hi tops.. bring back the 80’s.”

“Loved my Reebok step aerobics unitard,” someone else said.

“Reebok pumps? Just needing the crimped hair too,” a fan pointed out.

“Those workout clothes were always motivation to go to the gym ‘cause we looked damn good,” someone wrote.

“Omg the pose you nailed it Jane Fonda her you come wigwam socks,” a fan said.

“Love everything about this pic! I had a bat wing Fame sweatshirt for extra ‘coolness’ when exercising lol,” someone wrote on the photo.

“Thought you were Lisa R. for a second,” someone wrote. “Yes loved the 80’s, except the high hairdos. But you look like it could have been taken today.”

“Omg this is a m a z i n g,” a fan said.

Kyle Richards Gives Update on Her Relationship With Sisters Kim Richards & Kathy Hilton ‘We Always Come Back Together — We’re Blood’

Richards has starred on RHOBH since season 1 and has been joined in various ways by her two sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton. But their relationships haven’t always been great and there have been big lengths of time where they were not speaking with each other.

While appearing at the NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation on May 16, Richards gave a bit of an update on how things are going with her sisters.

“We’re sisters, we’re always going to have an argument here and there,” Richards said. “We always come back together — we’re blood.”

She also spoke about her sister Kim while on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“Kim, we have good and rough patches, here and there, as you may have heard, but no, we’re all in a good situation right now,” she said.

Richards is currently planning her daughter’s wedding and says it’s a time she might reach out to her sisters for help.

“I do need to do that, eventually, reach out to them say, ‘What do I do here?’” she said on WWHL.

