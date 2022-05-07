Kyle Richards Left Heartbroken After Devastating Loss

On May 7, 2022, Kyle Richards shared some devastating news with her Instagram followers.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is mourning the loss of one of her best friends, Lorene Shea, who died on April 24, 2022.

“I never imagined I would be posting something like this …this is my best friend Lorene … my best friend since I was 7 years old. My other half. We did everything together… from losing our baby teeth , to having babies & everything in between & everything that followed. She was kind, thoughtful, funny, smart, beautiful , sentimental… The most important thing in the world to her was being a good Mom, wife, daughter, sister, aunt & friend (dog Mom too),” Richards captioned an Instagram post.

As part of her tribute post, Richards shared several photos of memories that she had made with Shea over the years. One of the photos was taken when the two friends were very young.

Here’s what you need to know:

Richards Said That Her Friend Had Been Suffering From Depression

Richards had often shared posts with Shea on her Instagram feed. The two had been friends since second grade, and maintained their relationship over the years.

“Happy birthday to my best friend since 2nd grade @loreneshea you have always been there for me. Making me laugh , listening , supporting me & giving it to me straight. Event if it wasn’t always what I wanted to hear. Thank you for being an incredible friend to me for 4 decades ! So grateful to have you in my life,” Richards wrote in a birthday post to Shea in 2017.

The reality star shared that her friend had recently fallen in to a “debilitating depression” but was unable to get the help that she needed.

“The system made it impossible to get her the help she needed. This past Sunday we lost Lorene. The system failed her! The system failed her loved ones who are now left in unbearable pain. I will do whatever it takes to try & help change the laws that are in place that prevent people from getting the help they need. I love you Lorene,” Richards’ captioned continued. She added the hashtags “#mentalhealthawareness #mentalhealth #mentalillness #mentalhealthadvocate #depression.”

If you are struggling yourself, please be aware that help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. Help is available 24 hours a day in multiple languages.

Kathy Hilton Commented on Her Sister’s Post About Shea

Richards received several messages of condolences, support, and love. One of those comments was from her sister, Kathy Hilton, who was also devastated by Shea’s death.

“Kyle I am speechless. I loved her very much such a sweet happy person. I just can’t believe it. I know how lost you feeling eel right now just know what a wonderful friend and sister you were to her and she will always be with you.She will be your guardian angel. I love you so much and it breaks my heart to watch suffer. All you can do is be there for children and family and pray,” Hilton wrote.

Richards’ RHOBH co-stars, including Crystal Minkoff and Garcelle Beauvais, and other Housewife friends from Melissa Gorga to Cynthia Bailey, all commented on the photo, letting Richards know that they are thinking about her during this difficult time.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Slams RHOBH Co-Star’s Behavior as ‘Pompous’