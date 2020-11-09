Kyle Richards Reveals What Happened After RHOBH Reunion

During a recent interview, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards revealed what happened after their Season 10 reunion, and why one Instagram photo started another feud between some of the ladies.

During a November 8 interview with Us Weekly, Richards played a game called “I Can Explain,” where she explained the story behind some of her Instagram posts. Richards explained to Us Weekly that an Instagram photo she posted alongside costars Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Teddi Mellencamp after the season 10 reunion caused a feud between her and Garcelle Beauvais.

“That picture got me in a lot of trouble, because normally after the reunion we all split off into groups,” Richards explained to Us Weekly of the Instagram post, telling the publication that after the reunion, some are inevitably on bad terms. “So, after it ended — Dorit and I weren’t even talking before the reunion — so I texted some people, and was, like, ‘I fixed things with Dorit,’ whatever, I said, ‘Does anyone want to come over? Everyone was like, ‘Please I want to have a drink, a cocktail.’”

Richards continued, telling Us Weekly that this upset Beauvais. “Then Garcelle was, like, well, we weren’t invited,” Richards said. “I didn’t mean to hurt anyone’s feelings. There’s never been a reunion ever where everyone went out together in the history of reunions.”

Richards and Beauvais Feuded on Last Season’s ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Throughout Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Richards and Beauvais did not get along very well. The two did not get off on the right foot together, and the feud only heightened during the reunion, when Richards accused Beauvais of stiffing her charity event that viewers saw at the end of the season.

In July, Beauvais appeared on the Bitch Sesh podcast, and spoke a little bit more about her feud with Richards and how it started. “I think that when you’re used to the person everybody fawns over, that maybe you don’t know how to fawn over someone else,” Beauvais said on the podcast, according to Showbiz CheatSheet. “It’s not that I need her to fawn over me. I just felt that there were things that we would say like at Denise’s barbecue and I said, ‘Tell me, tell me.’ We even had footage of it and she’s like ‘No, I don’t want to single you out.’”

Beauvais continued, “I was like, ‘OK, but I’m asking you. If I did something to offend you then just tell me. And I think that’s where I was coming from. Was she nice to me? Yes, but I felt like when I really wanted her to take me in and hear what I’m saying that that wasn’t the case.”

Richards and Beauvais Were Recently Seen Together

Even though Richards and Beauvais fought last season, it seems like they may have made up. Recently, the two were seen filming together for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. From the paparazzi photos, it looks like the two of them went shopping together.

It’s possible that the two have reconciled, as Beauvais revealed that she did want to sit down with Richards on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. While appearing on Jenny McCarthy’s radio show, Beauvais said about Richards, “We need to have a one-on-one sit down and air out everything out.”

