RHOBH Star’s Halloween Photo Gets Harsh Response From Angry Fans

Kyle Richards shared a Halloween-themed photo to her Instagram page, but it didn’t get the response she probably wanted.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is still reeling from the aftermath of an explosive cast trip to Aspen that is playing out on the 12th season of the Bravo reality show. During the trip, Richards’ sister, Kathy Hilton, became upset over her lack of support for her tequila partnership. The trip ended with Hilton going on a tirade about their relationship, with alleged threats to “ruin” her younger sister.

An emotional meet-up with an apologetic Hilton ended abruptly after co-star Lisa Rinna showed up and demanded answers. Rinna grilled Hilton and told her she has a “black heart” and needs to find out where her “anger” comes from.

On social media, fans reacted to the family feud as Richards shared an unrelated fall-themed post and a subtle plug for her new horror movie, “Halloween Ends.”

Kyle Richards Was Hit With Backlash From Angry RHOBH Fans

Om October 1, 2022, Richards posted a Halloween photo on Instagram. In the pic, the Bravo veteran posed on a porch with several carved pumpkins around her. A second photo showed her looking over her shoulder as the figure of Michael Myers, the villain in the “Halloween” movie franchise she starred in, stands behind her.

“Hey October,” Richards wrote, before adding that she will “wait a bit” before posting photos of her Christmas tree.

Several fans commented to compliment Richards on her blouse and velvet shoes. But many other commenters used the platform to call out Richards for her “disgustingly disloyal behavior” toward her sister this season on “RHOBH.”

“Who would want to see you the way you treated your sister,” one commenter wrote.

“Why do you always put down your sister? You are cowardly and have no loyalty,” another wrote.

“I’m so grateful that I don’t have a sister like you,” a third commenter added.

“Worst sister ever,” another wrote.

“I almost felt sorry for you – Then you let Evil Rinna got at your sister and it reminded me of why my opinion of you is so confused,” another wrote. “From cradle to grave…there is a sister. Shame on you! You stayed silent.“

Another follower went so far as to call Richards a “witch.”

But other fans zeroed in on newfound confidence in Richards.

“There’s something different about u lately, it’s like u have elevated urself or simply just happy, it’s lovely to see,” one commenter wrote.

“Noticed it too, seems happier and centered,” another added.

“Interesting Thank you,” Richards replied.

Kyle Richards Has Addressed the Drama With Her Sister This Season

Richards has been open about the fractures in her family dynamic. On the “RHOBH” episode “Silence is Golden,” the “Halloween” star admitted that when she gets into feuds with her sisters it affects her “tremendously.”

“Nothing can get my anxiety going worse than having that conflict with my family and having to sort of keep it to myself,” she said.

But she has also assured fans that it always works out with her and her sisters.

“Something happened this season but we are sisters, we’re blood, so we’ll always come back together again at the end of the day,” Richards previously said, according to The Daily Mail.

Richards also defended Hilton against some of the rumors that have been spread about her behavior in Aspen.

“I started reading lies in the tabloids,” Richards said on the “RHOBH Aftershow” in September 2022. “The things online that said what my sister said were not said. It was directed towards me…It’s one thing to say what really happened, and another thing for people to be creating and inventing things that my sister said that could be very damaging that actually weren’t true.”

