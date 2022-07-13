Kyle Richards Reveals ‘Hardest’ Times of Filming RHOBH

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards has appeared on the hit Bravo series since its first season, which premiered 12 years ago. The reality television personality discussed being a Bravo star during a July 2022 interview with Hello! magazine. While speaking to the publication, the mother of four shared the moments she most enjoyed filming.

“Milestones with my children that I get to get documented. Whether it’s sad – dropping them off at college; I’m always going to have that,” stated Kyle. “And Farrah graduating, Bar Mitzvahs, learning to drive a car, all those things. I just think, life gets so crazy and hectic and now we have an iPhone, you never take proper photos, we don’t run around with video cameras like we used to. I have some great professional family home videos.”

She also revealed that she has had difficulty filming arguments, specifically with her sister, Kim Richards, who was a main cast member until season 5. The “Nanny and the Professor” star has made guest appearances in subsequent seasons. As fans are aware, the sisters had their fair share of issues while co-starring together.

“It’s when I’m arguing with somebody. Obviously the hardest [time] was with my sister Kim, as that’s family. When we have these arguments on the show, it doesn’t just end when the cameras go off, and it spills into your personal life, and you can’t help the mood and how you are feeling. I try very hard not to let it affect my mood at home,” stated the reality television personality.

Kyle Richards Shared that She Evolved After Joining ‘RHOBH’

During the Hello! interview, Kyle shared that her “life has evolved in so many ways” after joining the “RHOBH” cast. She explained that she “was a busy stay-at-home mum” before becoming a Bravo star.

“[A]ll of a sudden, I was a working mum and had all that guilt. But then, I became really proud to be a working mum and producing television and back acting again, and the more I’m doing, the more my daughters are proud of me. So it’s evolved a lot in that sense. And watching ourselves and reflecting on everything, you learn and grow,” said Kyle.

Kathy Hilton Shared Why She Joined ‘RHOBH’

Kyle and Kim’s sister Kathy Hilton became an “RHOBH” star during the show’s eleventh season. During a June 2021 Entertainment Tonight interview, alongside Kyle, Hilton shared why she decided to officially join the show’s cast after having a few guest appearances.

“I think [Kyle] being so persistent and between getting calls from the producer and you back and forth and back and forth, it really does prove with me at least if you push and push and push, you finally win me. You get me,” stated Hilton.

Kyle Richards Spoke About Kathy Hilton in March 2022

While speaking to People magazine in March 2022, Kyle acknowledged that Hilton will appear in later episodes of “RHOBH” season 12. She teased that fans can expect her sister to be humorous on the show.

“She doesn’t show up as much this season because she was busy doing [daughter] Paris’ wedding and all of that. But she’s definitely there and she’s always funny,” said the “RHOBH” star.

