Kyle Richards Reveals Holiday Plans With Her Reunited Family

Kyle Richards is ready for the holiday season.

In a new interview, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star opened up about spending Christmas with her family after a few rocky years in which they did not all celebrate together.

“To me, the holidays is just about family and being together and letting bygones be bygones,” Kyle told Vulture. “You know, I’ve had situations in my own family where we weren’t speaking during the holidays and it was very painful and it just did not feel like Christmas. And, you know, it actually took our own kids kind of bringing us back together to fix things. …It really is just about family and forgiveness.”

Kyle Hinted That She Will Have a Holiday Dinner With Her Family, including her Sister Kim Richards

In the interview, Kyle revealed that she’s excited for all of the “cooking and baking” with her family while listening to Christmas music.

“I’m known for making the best holiday dinner,” she said. “I really am.”

She also teased that she makes an “unbelievable” turkey.

“I have a really great recipe,” she said. “I make amazing mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes with marshmallows on top, peas. I’ve got the best gravy, cranberry sauce, all the classic things. Rolls. I think I might do cornbread this Christmas.”

“Kim, my sister, is the one who makes the best dessert,” Kyle continued. “She’s famous for her fudge. So I’m always like, ‘Don’t forget your fudge!’ She makes unbelievable fudge. So she’s the one who makes the best dessert.”

Last Christmas There Appeared to be Tension in the Richards Family

RHOBH fans may recall that last year at this time, there was some extension between Kyle and her sister Kim. In a scene that aired on the 11th season of the Bravo reality show that was filmed during the holiday season in 2020, eldest sister Kathy Hilton revealed that Kim was spending the holidays all alone due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kyle later told her husband that her relationship with Kim was “not amazing, obviously it’s a strained relationship.”

She also revealed that the three sisters are rarely on good terms all at the same time.

“When Kathy and I were going through our problems they were ok,” Kyle said of her two sisters. “And there’s times Kim and I are okay and neither of us are talking to Kathy. It seems that we hardly get all three of us on the same page at the same time.”

On the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 11 reunion, Kyle revealed that it was ultimately their kids that brought them all back together — just in time for the holidays.

“Our kids are unbelievably close,” Kyle said, per People. “And it was like, every Christmas, it was like, ‘This is not fair to us.’ You know, they’d be like, ‘Well, I want to have your turkey and your this and we want to go to Aunt Kathy’s this.’ We were always having to divide, and people’s feelings were being hurt. Eventually, it was like, we’ve got to do something for the holidays, kind of thing. And then it was, like, a little by little trickling and calling each other about that.”

READ NEXT: Inside Kyle Richards’ Stunning Encino Home