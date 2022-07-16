Kyle Richards Makes Surprising Comment About Being a Housewife

Kyle Richards is best known these days as a star on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but she was famous well before that. Before becoming a mom, the Bravo star was a child star with credits on everything from “Little House on the Prairie” to the original “Halloween” movie in the late 1970s.

Richards took some time off from acting to get married and raise her daughters—she has no acting credits from 1990 until 1998, per IMDb, and logged sporadic roles after that. In 2010, RHOBH came calling and it appeared to be the perfect work-life balance for the mom of then-toddler, Portia.

But 12 years and hundreds of episodes later, Richards could be at a crossroads. Season 12 has been brutal for her and several other RHOBH cast members – but the reality show still hasn’t been her hardest “job” to date.

Kyle Richards Revealed She Hates the ‘Housewife’ Label

In a July 2022 interview with The Daily Mail, Richards was asked about the term “Housewife” and she admitted she thinks the word is outdated.

“I can see why people would ask that question [because] it’s 2022,” she said. “I’m not really a fan… I think of that as being a lot more. I think it’s an outdated title or word but I know what it actually entails.”

“To be honest with you, when I was just a housewife the work was so hard,” the RHOBH star added. “Honestly, raising four kids, being a wife and doing all that, it’s so overwhelming at times. …Now I’m doing a lot of other things but that job was really hard and that’s not just to sound cliché. I do really mean that.”

Kyle Richards is Unsure How Much Longer She Will Be a Real Housewife

Richards’ days as a stay-at-home mom are done, but what about her other Housewife role? She previously told Entertainment Tonight that it will be time for her to step away from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” when she stops having fun filming the show. “I think when the bad outweighs the good, I will know it’s time to give up my diamond,” she told the outlet. “I also think that when you’re not having fun anymore.”

“I’ve been here a long time… eventually I’m gonna have to walk away,” she told Pedestrian of her long-running role on the Bravo reality show.

More recently, Richards hinted that her days as a Housewife could soon be done.

“I always say, ‘I don’t know,’ and each season I think, ‘Well maybe I can do one more,'” she told E! News. “And sometimes I’m just like, ‘How can I keep doing this?’ especially when I get really upset, like this last season when we ended.”

Richards said she initially thought there was “absolutely no way” she’d return to RHOBH following filming for what turned out to be a rocky season 12 and that she wants to just live her life ‘in peace.”

But she added that she is still thinking about what she will do if the show is renewed for season 13. “I don’t know,” the RHOBH veteran revealed. “I just take it day by day.”

