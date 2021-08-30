How Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umansky Responded to Erika Jayne Scandal

Let’s talk about the husband.

During a recent appearance on Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast, Teddi Tea Pod, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards revealed what her husband thinks of the whole Erika Girardi scandal this season.

“He just said, ‘I don’t think that she’s aware of anything, I really don’t,'” Richards admitted during the podcast. “He sees me, who he tries to tell things to, and I’m like, I can’t be bothered to even hear this. I’m too ADD and I’ve got stuff to do, so he’s like, you know, I really don’t think she knew or paid attention to any of these things.”

So far on this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Girardi has been at the center of the drama, as she is currently entangled in a number of lawsuits involving her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. Girardi’s husband is being accused by multiple clients of embezzling their settlement money.

One of Girardi’s Former Employees Has Accused Her of ‘Bad Acting’ This Season

Although Richards’ husband is buying what Girardi has to say this season, one former employee of Girardi Keese has to disagree. During a July 2021 appearance on the Juicy Scoop podcast, Tom Girardi’s ex-employee, Kim Archie, who was also the subject of the Hulu documentary “The Housewife and The Hustler,” accused Girardi of “bad acting.”

“There’s been waterproof mascara since 1938 — before we were all born — so I’m sure she could get waterproof mascara,” Archie said on the podcast while weighing in on the July 14, 2021 episode of RHOBH. “She likes big sunglasses. There are scenes that somebody posted where she’s inside with sunglasses. So she’s sitting in bright sunlight with non-waterproof mascara, you know, just sobbing.”