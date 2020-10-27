Are Kyle Richards & Her Husband Still Together?

A few weeks ago, the popular Instagram gossip account @deuxmoi posted a blind about a “West Coast Real Housewives star,” insinuating that a Real Housewife had split from her husband. The blind read, “A Real Housewife recently separated from her husband of many years. This one will come as a shock because her solid family life seemed to be a big part of her storyline. Her social media posts seem to be her way to drop hints. She’s focused on ‘hot girl summer,’ her kids and many female friends.” After the blind was posted, many fans were quick to come up with ideas about who they thought the blind could be about, and some thought that it was Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky.

There’s a rumor that one west coast Housewife has separated from her husband… Fans are speculating #RHOC either Braunwyn or Emily, as both ladies are looking 🔥🔥 lately & are clearly having “hot girl summers.” It would also be a surprise if either split. What do you think?🍊👀 pic.twitter.com/280kcBRULf — Real Housewives Confessionals (@RHConfessionals) September 25, 2020

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Richards debunked the rumors, and also shared how she reacted to finding out about the gossip. “It used to get me so upset when lies were out there about me,” Richards told Us Weekly on October 22. “I’m gonna get myself so worked up and so emotional. And now, I really just like — oh, my God. I can’t believe it. But this [new] one threw us for a loop. This last one, because we didn’t know [about it], I don’t have a Google alert or anything either.”

Richards continued, telling Us Weekly that she actually found out about the rumors on her Instagram page. “We posted a picture in Aspen together and somebody wrote in the comments, ‘I’m so glad to see all the rumors aren’t true.’ And [Mauricio] looked at me and he said, ‘What are they talking [about in] this comment?’” Richards told Us Weekly. “And I was like, ‘I don’t know. Let’s Google.’ We were like, ‘What?’ And then, like, a week later, people were texting me [and saying], ‘I hope everything’s OK. I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’”

However, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans need not worry, as Richards confirmed to Us Weekly that she and her husband are still going strong. The two have been married since 1996.

Richards Revealed Updates on her Relationship During the Pandemic

Even though Richards is still happily married to her husband, it doesn’t mean that they haven’t gotten annoyed with each other at times during the quarantine. “There have been a couple of moments where I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, he talks so loud.’ He’s always on the phone,” Richards told Us Weekly. “But for the most part, we were just saying the other night, like, ‘You know, going through something like this, you really realize the people that you really miss and the people that you really don’t.’”

Richards continued, “And I was like, ‘I’m really, like, OK, like, not, like, seeing as many people.’ And I’m like, ‘How was it that we’re married 25 years?’ And we’re still hanging out together. [It] really is amazing to me. It was a shock, but we still like hanging out together.”

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Appears to Have Begun Filming for Next Season

Dorit brought the long pony back for the new season of #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/PAKjzI7Gx5 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) October 24, 2020

According to social media posts, it appears that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast has already begun filming for the upcoming Season 11. On October 12, Dorit Kemsley’s husband, PK, posted a photo of the ladies on his Instagram page, seemingly wishing them good luck filming. In the caption, he wrote, “This squad are coming in hard for season 11 of #rhobh , I’m sending good vibes and good wishes to all the ladies as they embark on their next journey …. ❤️”

On October 26, it was also announced that the women would be welcoming a new cast member to the show, Crystal Kung Minkoff. Bravo has confirmed the news. Minkoff is married to Rob Minkoff, who directed the original Lion King, and they have two children together, according to People.

