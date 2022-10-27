Kyle Richards Pens Emotional IG Tribute Ahead of Reunion Finale

Kyle Richards is opening up about how she feels about season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

In an Oct. 26 Instagram post ahead of the RHOBH reunion finale, Richards penned an emotional message to her fans and followers, revealing that she was looking forward to this season being over.

“It’s just a show they said …it’ll be fun they said 😵‍💫,” Richards wrote. “Tonight the Reunion part 3 is here. Thank you for watching this season. It’s been rough no doubt. There have been good times and bad times. As I walk away from this season I will try to focus on the good.”

The post continued, “Thank you for being supportive and for calling me out when needed. I appreciate both. There are always lessons to be learned during challenging times. I like to believe we can all grow from these experiences. I know I learn and grow from each season. Now I am looking forward to it being over and moving on. Much love ❤️ Kyle.”

This season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has presented its fair share of challenges for Richards. Most notably, she feuded with her sister, Kathy Hilton, after Lisa Rinna accused Hilton of having a “meltdown” during their cast trip to Aspen and saying “horrible” things about her sister behind her back. Hilton apologized to Richards on camera, but during the reunion, their fight came to the surface again, as Hilton said that she didn’t feel like Richard was defending her enough.

Kyle Richards Also Admitted That the Reunion Was ‘Difficult’ for Her

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Oct. 9, Richards admitted that the reunion was also “difficult” for her, and that she didn’t feel like she resolved all that much with everyone there.

“The season was difficult, the reunion was difficult,” Richards told the outlet at the time. “I didn’t leave there with any resolution or feeling better about, only a couple things. I talked through some things with Sutton (Stracke) and Garcelle (Beauvais), which I thought I felt better about but the other stuff, no I left there feeling worse.”

Richards also revealed that things are “strained” between cast members right now.

“Well, if anyone saw the season finale, relationships are definitely strained in the group and things are pretty much where they were at the reunion,” Richards said. “I haven’t seen anyone since the season finale actually. And then at the reunion, nobody got together to have dinner, have drinks, which is the first time in 12 years. Things are strained right now.”

Kathy Hilton Thinks She Can Get Back on Track With Her Sister

Even though things may be strained between the two sisters right now, especially after the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion, Kathy Hilton revealed at BravoCon 2022 that she believes she can mend her relationship with Richards at some point.

“I think she’s finally seeing true and the forest through the trees,” Hilton told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Oct. 14. “I think that, sure, [there’s a chance at reconciliation]. I mean, we love each other. We’re sisters. Nobody’s gonna come between us at the end of the day.”

