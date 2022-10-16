Kyle Richards Calls One Co-Star a True ‘Friend’

Kyle Richards has a long list of famous friends, but are any of them on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”?

The veteran Bravo star recently wrapped an explosive season and a tear-filled reunion. In an interview with E! News, Richards revealed that after the “difficult” “RHOBH” reunion taping, the cast members all went their separate ways without saying goodbye to one another.

“It was the first reunion that we left and we didn’t have drinks or dinner or do a group photo or hug or anything,” she said. “It was just done, so I kind of was left with not a good feeling, and just trying to work through that.”

Richards is close friends with celebrities such as Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick, and after the drama with co-stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and even her sister Kathy Hilton, it’s no wonder that she is looking to her friends outside of the “RHOBH” circle. And one of them is the real deal, she recently revealed.

Kyle Richards Said Her ‘Halloween’ Co-Star Jamie Lee Curtis is ‘An Incredible Friend’

Richards has known actress Jamie Lee Curtis for more than 40 years after first meeting her while working in the 1978 horror film. “Halloween.” Richards was just 8-year-old at the time, and Curtis played her character’s babysitter, Laurie Strode, in the John Carpenter classic. The two co-stars reunited in recent years to film the sequels “Halloween Kills” and “Halloween Ends.” Curtis also made a cameo on a season 12 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as she promoted a charity event.

In an October 2022 interview with People, Richards described Curtis as “really’ a true “friend” who she is very “appreciative” of. She noted that a concerned Curtis star even called her after seeing the “RHOBH” reunion trailer, which featured Richards crying over the drama that took place this season.

Richards said that Curtis told her, “I cried seeing that. I don’t like to see you hurt.”

“She kind of gave me a pep talk about what she thinks of me as a person and not to forget it,” Richards added. “And it’s never lost on me that she makes the time and the effort to do that for me, because she always does.”

Richards elaborated on her friendship with Cutis while speaking with TooFab. “Jamie always says we’re survivors of Michael Myers, and we’re survivors of Hollywood. And you know, all these years we’ve become closer and closer,” she told the outlet. “She’s an incredible friend. She’s very supportive.”

The Bravo star added that Curtis told her “it really hurt” to see her so upset in the reunion trailer. “She’s very important to me. She’s very special,” Richards added of her longtime friend.

Jamie Lee Cutis Admitted She Doesn’t Watch RHOBH But Was Concerned By the Reunion Trailer

Play

Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Reunion! | Bravo This three-part dramatic sit-down doesn't look like it will have a happy ending and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will never be the same. The ladies get up close and personal and address the good, the bad, and the ugly of season 12 with brutal honesty, and leave no subject untouched. Watch new episodes… 2022-10-07T22:05:24Z

Despite her close friendship with Richards, Curtis is not a “Real Housewives” fan. In October 2022 she told E! News she has never even watched the show.

“So here’s the God’s honest truth. I’ve never seen an episode of housewives,” Curtis admitted. “I don’t know anything about it except that I saw a trailer where Kyle was crying and I called her immediately and said, ‘Why are you crying? What happened?’”

Curtis said that while she doesn’t watch the show, she agreed to make an appearance in season 12 to support her My Hand in Yours charity, and she ultimately had a sell-out day of her merch.

“So I’ve seen the power that show had from a philanthropic standpoint,” she said. “And Kyle is very supportive.”

Cutis, who made a brief cameo on the “RHOBH” reunion, added that she stayed out of the co-stars’ drama. “The reunion was to say thank you to them,” she said of her appearance.

READ NEXT: RHOBH Cast Members Star in Movie Ad