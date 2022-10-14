Kyle Richards Gets Called Out By Another Real Housewife on Twitter

Kyle Richards is butting heads with some of her co-stars on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” — including her own sister, Kathy Hilton — but she may have also found herself in a social media war with a star from another “Housewives” franchise.

On October 12, 2022, Richards was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” just after an episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” aired on Bravo.

Last season on “RHOSLC,” cast member Jen Shah was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in a nationwide telemarketing scam that targeted the elderly, according to CNN. She maintained her innocence throughout season 2 of the Bravo reality show, but in July 2022 she pleaded guilty days before her trial was set to start. She faces up to 30 years in prison.

During Richards’ appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked her and guest Chloe Grace Moretz what they thought about the “much lighter, more Zen Jen Shah we’re seeing this season” on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

“Yeah I mean I think it really it definitely benefits the situation, to be like as calm as possible,” Moretz replied.

“Damage control,” Richards said of Shah.

Jen Shah Clapped Back at Kyle Richards’ ‘Damage Control’ Comment

Shah is known for her social media clap backs, so it’s no surprise that she fired back at Richards once she got wind of her comment. On Twitter, Shah tagged the “RHOBH” veteran as she wrote, “@kylerichards Have we ever met? Ok yeah, I didn’t think so. #zenjen.”

Shah later added another comment which seemed to be a dig at Richards’ very difficult “RHOBH” season. “Now I know @KyleRichards isn’t talking about “damage control” right now. #WWHL,” Shah added.

Shah later clarified her own situation with another tweet.

“What you see is not the result of damage control,” she wrote. “It’s the result of intensive therapy and working on myself by getting to the root of who I am. Despite many of the things that are being said, I am facing head on (with support) who I want to be going forward. #MentalHealth #WWHL.”

As of this writing, Richards has not responded to Shah’s tweets. But in a Reddit thread, some “Real Housewives” fans weighed in on Richards’ unexpected drama with Shah, and there were definitely mixed reviews.

“I have to give it to her. …I can’t help but appreciate that Shamazing is calling Kyle out,” one Redditor wrote.

“I don’t think kyle is ready for miss shah,” another wrote. “Put these BH women in a room with literally any other franchise and they crumble.”

“Ultimate Girls Trip already did this lol. Kyle actually came out fine,” another noted.

“I’m sorry but Jen needs to have a seat,” another commenter wrote. “She lost the privilege to act tough on Twitter the minute she plead guilty to getting rich off of scamming old people. I’m no Kyle fan but what she said wasn’t even that bad – Jens whole calm act IS damage control.”

Kyle Richards Found Herself in Damaging Situations on the 12th Season of RHOBH

Shah’s call-out of Richards’ own damage control comes after the “Real Housewives” veteran’s rockiest season yet. Richards was under fire during “RHOBH” season 12 after questioning her co-star Sutton Stracke’s miscarriage story. She was later criticized for appearing to laugh about Erika Jayne’s encounter with Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-year-old son, Jax, during which the “Pretty Mess” singer cursed at the boy.

In July 2022, Richards addressed angry fans on her Instagram story and blamed some of her behavior on alcohol. “I was disappointed in the way I handled myself altogether,” she told fans.

Richards was also accused of disrespecting her sister, Kathy Hilton, during a cast trip to Aspen — before Hilton had her own infamous meltdown.

