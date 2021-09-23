WATCH: RHOBH Stars Perform With John Mellencamp

Get ready for the “Real Housewives” of Las Vegas.

Three stars from the Beverly Hills-based version of the Bravo reality franchise hit up Sin City for a girls’ trip—and they even took the stage for a mini-performance with singer John Mellencamp.

In a post shared to her Instagram page, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards was seen onstage at a Las Vegas venue with Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, and two other pals as they sang the rocker’s 1982 hit song “Hurts So Good.” In the clip, Richards, who was dressed in black leather pants for the show, took the microphone to lead the chorus for the performance as the rock legend stepped away.

In the caption to the post, Richards thanked Teddi Mellencamp for an “incredible” whirlwind trip. She also thanked the singer for making them all “the happiest girls by bringing us up on stage to sing Hurt So Good.“

“Loved this so much,” Richards wrote. “P.S … John, never leave us alone with the microphone.”

You can see the video below:

The ‘RHOBH’ Stars Have Been Documenting Their Trip On Social Media

The Vegas concert is not the only part of the trip that has been documented by the Bravo trio. Richards, Mellencamp, and Kemsley all shared photos before they boarded a private jet to Las Vegas.

Mellencamp captioned her post with, “Photo taken right before I sent them all a Venmo request for this @wheelsup PJ. Still waiting @kylerichards18, @doritkemsley, @jennleipart & Nichole y’all know I need the money for after we see @johnmellencamp in Vegas and Tequila Terry hits the slots.”

Other “RHOBH” stars reacted in the comment section.

“Missing you!” wrote Lisa Rinna.

“I want Allllll the details,” added Crystal Kung Minkoff. “I know s***’s going down. “

Richards also shared footage and photos on her Instagram story as the group posed in the lobby of the Casa Playa at Wynn Las Vegas.

John Mellencamp Previously Admitted He Was ‘Happy’ That His Daughter Left ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

While the “Housewives” are fans of John Mellencamp, he isn’t exactly a superfan of their Bravo reality show. Last fall, after Teddi revealed she was fired from her multi-season stint as a “RHOBH” diamond holder, her famous dad opened up on her “Teddi Tea Pod” podcast to tell her he never wanted to see her on the show to begin with.

“I’m terribly excited and happy that you are no longer part of the ‘Real Housewives,’” the singer told his daughter. “I’ve never liked that you were on the ‘Real Housewives.’”

Mellencamp added that he did tune in when Teddi was a cast member on the reality series to show his support, but he admitted, “I can assure you, I don’t watch it anymore.”

The “Pink Houses” singer clarified that he thinks “some of the women on the show are fantastic,” but he said he likes to keep his family’s personal business private.

While Teddi Mellencamp is no longer a Housewife, she is still close friends with Richards and several of her other former co-stars. She also made a cameo earlier this season on the Bravo reality show.

