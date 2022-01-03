Kyle Richards Hosts RHOBH Stars For NYE Party

Kyle Richards rang in the New Year with a house party that was attended by some stars from “The Real Housewives” franchise.

In a photo shared to her Instagram page, the “Halloween” star, 52, posed with several girlfriends, including her former RHOBH co-star Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave and current cast member, Crystal Kung-Minkoff, at a New Year’s Eve party at her Aspen home. Ashlee Simpson Ross, the singer sister of Jessica Simpson, was also a guest at the bash.

“Bringing in the new year Such a special night#2022 Here we come!!” Richards captioned the post.

Kyle Richards’ Party Featured a Performance By a Famous Musician

Richards’ party featured a group of family friends, but the main event was the entertainment.

On Instagram, she shared a repost of Teddi Mellencamp’s video of her dad, John Mellencamp, performing an acoustic version of his song, “Small Town,” at the party. A camera pan of the guests included a sweet shot of Richards’ youngest daughter, Portia, snuggling with her dad, Mauricio Umansky, during the performance.

“So the Cougs asked [Kyle Richards] what her favorite part of being on housewives was, she answered ‘meeting your daughter,’” Teddi captioned the clip. “He said he was so moved by that answer that he gave us a private performance. What a way to bring in 2022.”

Several fellow Housewives commented on the video, including Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke, and Dorit Kemsley’s husband, PK.

This is not the first time Mellencamp has performed for the Housewives. In a post on her Instagram page in September 2021, Richards shared footage of Mellencamp performing his 1982 hit “Hurts So Good” at a venue in Las Vegas with her, Teddi, Dorit Kemsley and two other pals singing along onstage with him.

Teddi Mellencamp’s Dad is Glad She’s No Longer on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Teddi Mellencamp appeared as a main cast member for three seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” In September 2020, she was fired from the Bravo reality show, but she did make a cameo on the 11th season. On the December 24th episode of the “Two T’s and a Pod” podcast with Tamra Judge, Teddi revealed that her firing came two weeks after she sent producers a text message to ask them to stop focusing on the “negative” in her storylines.

Her firing turned out to be good news for her dad. During a guest appearance on her “Teddi Tea Pod” podcast, Mellencamp admitted he never wanted to see his daughter on the show.

“I’m terribly excited and happy that you are no longer part of the ‘Real Housewives,’” the “Pink Houses” singer told his daughter in November 2020. “I’ve never liked that you were on the ‘Real Housewives.’”

Mellencamp admitted that he did tune in to the show when Teddi was a cast member but noted, “I can assure you, I don’t watch it anymore.”

“I think that some of the women on the show are fantastic,” Mellencamp added.“But I don’t like people to know where I’m at, I don’t like people to know what I’m doing, I like to have privacy. … I don’t want to be a part of where everybody knows everything about everybody … I don’t know how you stood it.”

