Kyle Richards Shares New Details About Kathy Hilton’s Aspen Drama

Looks like things in Aspen really weren’t too hunky-dory.

During a Sept. 21 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” After Show, Kyle Richards opened up about the cast trip to Aspen and what really led to Kathy Hilton’s alleged meltdown at the private club they went to. During the after-show, she revealed what actually set her sister off.

“I invited everybody to this private club that we belong to,” Richards explained during the after-show. “And we had just arrived to this place, and my sister wanted me to leave, and I basically said, ‘I can’t, my guests aren’t even here yet.’ [That] is basically what happened, and that sparked everything.”

Dorit Kemsley, who was interviewed alongside Richards, added about Hilton, “She was very riled up. She was very heated. Obviously, her sister, somebody that she’s had a somewhat contentious relationship with in the past, she was upset that Kyle wasn’t getting up and leaving, and so there was an exchange between the two of them.”

During the interview, Richards also spoke more about her dynamic with her sisters.

“I think being the younger sister, sometimes the older sisters will be like, kind of, ‘do this,’ or ‘do that,’ and I was like, ‘What? No. I’m an adult, and I can’t have somebody barking orders at me at my age and at the stage of my life,'” Richards explained. “And, as much as I love her, I was like, ‘What do you mean? I just got here.’ So that’s sort of what sparked it, and then after that, it was off and running.”

Viewers can catch brand new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Hilton Said That She ‘Should Have Never’ Said Anything About Her Sister, Kyle Richards, in Aspen

During last week’s Sept. 28 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Lisa Rinna confronted Hilton about her alleged meltdown during the cast trip. Rinna claimed that Hilton said mean things about her sister, Kyle Richards, and the other women on the show. Hilton apologized to Rinna, but it didn’t seem like Rinna was too quick to accept her apology.

“You know, we’re sisters and we all enjoy each other when we’re together,” Hilton told E! News about the incident during an April 2022 interview. “I don’t want to give away the storyline. I should have never said anything to anyone about my sister Kyle, or anyone.”

Hilton also added about Rinna at the time, “Yeah, we’re friendly. And I should not have said anything.”

One ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Wants the Cast to Have More Fun in Future Seasons

While speaking with In The Know by Yahoo’s pop culture interview series, We Should Talk, in late September, Garcelle Beauvais admitted that she wanted to start having more fun on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Beauvais believes that the show has gotten too “deep” over the past few years.

“I want to have more fun!” Beauvais told the outlet. “I want us to have more fun on the show. I want us to talk about each other’s ugly leather pants, you know what I mean? [Laughs.] I don’t think it needs to be so deep all the time. God allowing, next season we can have more fun.”

